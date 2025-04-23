2025 Voices Partner Registration - Georgia

Partner Overview:
A partner in the Voices of Generational Women Brunch plays a key role in supporting the event’s goals, whether through sponsorship, resource provision, or helping to spread awareness. Partners align with the program's mission to create spaces for women of diverse backgrounds and ages to come together, share experiences, and amplify their voices.
Areas of a Partnership:
- Sponsorship: Financial or in-kind contributions
- Content Support: Creation and sharing of impactful content around generational women’s issues or topics that will be discussed at the brunch.
- Networking Opportunities: Bringing together networks of women or others that can benefit from the program's message, fostering relationships and collaborations.
- Community Engagement: Serving as an advocate for the program and its purpose by engaging their own audiences and inviting attendees to be a part of the experience.
Facilitator
Free
10 left!
Facilitator Overview:
A facilitator will guide conversations, activities, or discussions, ensuring that the interactions remain focused and productive. Facilitators maintain an environment where all attendees feel comfortable contributing to the dialogue, generational experiences and wisdom of the female that will be fully explored.
Key Responsibilities of a Facilitators:
- Moderating Discussions: Facilitating discussions or activities, ensuring that conversations remain respectful, inclusive, and engaging.
- Encouraging Participation: Creating an environment where women of all ages feel encouraged to share their stories, challenges, and wisdom.
- Time Management: Ensuring that each segment of the program stays on schedule.
- Creating Safe Spaces: Addressing sensitive topics with care and fostering an environment of trust and open dialogue.
Speaker
Free
10 left!
Speaker Overview:
A speaker at the Voices of Generational Women Brunch shares insights, experiences, or expertise on topics that resonate with the program's goals. The focus is often on the intersection of personal journey, social issues, and shared wisdom across different generations of women. This year's theme is "GRACE".
Key Responsibilities of a Speaker:
- Delivering Inspiring Talks: Presenting personal stories, expertise, or research on topics related to generational experiences, women’s empowerment, or specific challenges faced by women today.
- Engaging the Audience: Creating a connection with the audience through storytelling, humor, or thought-provoking content.
- Being Authentic: Sharing personal experiences that are relatable and meaningful, contributing to a richer, more personal atmosphere at the brunch.
- Offering Actionable Takeaways: Providing practical advice or solutions for the audience to apply in their own lives.
Contributor
Free
10 left!
Contributor Overview:
A contributor can be someone who adds value to the event in a variety of ways without holding a specific leadership or speaking role. Contributors may provide support in organizing, sharing resources, or adding content that amplifies the voices of generational women.
Types of Contributors:
- Content Creators: Writers, bloggers, or social media influencers who can share their perspectives before, during, or after the event, spreading awareness and inviting broader engagement.
- Workshops or Panel Presenters: Providing educational or experiential workshops that complement the event’s theme, helping attendees explore skills, ideas, or topics that connect different generations of women.
- Community Leaders: Individuals who offer local expertise or help advocate for the event within specific communities or networks.
- Artists or Performers: Those who may contribute through art, music, poetry, or other creative expressions that resonate with the event’s audience.
Responsibilities for Contributors:
- Providing Expertise: Whether through presentations, written contributions, or interactive sessions, contributors add depth to the event.
- Sharing Resources: Offering materials, tools, or connections that could benefit the attendees or support the mission of the event.
- Collaborating: Working closely with organizers to ensure alignment with the event’s vision and goals.
