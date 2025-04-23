2025 Voices Partner Registration - Georgia

Contributor Overview: A contributor can be someone who adds value to the event in a variety of ways without holding a specific leadership or speaking role. Contributors may provide support in organizing, sharing resources, or adding content that amplifies the voices of generational women. Types of Contributors: - Content Creators: Writers, bloggers, or social media influencers who can share their perspectives before, during, or after the event, spreading awareness and inviting broader engagement. - Workshops or Panel Presenters: Providing educational or experiential workshops that complement the event’s theme, helping attendees explore skills, ideas, or topics that connect different generations of women. - Community Leaders: Individuals who offer local expertise or help advocate for the event within specific communities or networks. - Artists or Performers: Those who may contribute through art, music, poetry, or other creative expressions that resonate with the event’s audience. Responsibilities for Contributors: - Providing Expertise: Whether through presentations, written contributions, or interactive sessions, contributors add depth to the event. - Sharing Resources: Offering materials, tools, or connections that could benefit the attendees or support the mission of the event. - Collaborating: Working closely with organizers to ensure alignment with the event’s vision and goals.

