2025 Wags Wiggles and Giggles

Ticket admission includes cocktails, live music, appetizer and dessert tables.
Silent Auction and buy now items are available at additional cost.
Paw Paws Pal
$250
Receive ticket admission for 4 which includes cocktails, live music, appetizer and dessert tables. Each guest will receive a WWG swag gift
Your business will be featured in our social media advertisement and community involvement for 1 year
Receive ticket admission for 8 which includes cocktails, live music, appetizer and dessert tables. Each guest will receive a WWG drink mug they can use at the event.
Your business will be featured in our social media advertisement and community involvement for 1 year
Your table is also invited to enter our centerpiece contest. Winning table will receive a Golden Paw Award & Gift
Paw Paws Community Warrior
$1,000
All benefits of a Paw Paws Rescue Ranger
2 spay/neuter sponsorships
1 vet clinic sponsorship
2 spay/neuter sponsorships
1 vet clinic sponsorship
