2025 Wags Wiggles and Giggles

45460 Hodges Rd

Callahan, FL 32011, USA

Single Ticket
$50
Ticket admission includes cocktails, live music, appetizer and dessert tables. Silent Auction and buy now items are available at additional cost.
Paw Paws Pal
$250
Receive ticket admission for 4 which includes cocktails, live music, appetizer and dessert tables. Each guest will receive a WWG swag gift Your business will be featured in our social media advertisement and community involvement for 1 year Silent Auction and buy now items are available at additional cost.
Table - Centerpiece Competition (Paw Paws Rescue Ranger)
$500
Receive ticket admission for 8 which includes cocktails, live music, appetizer and dessert tables. Each guest will receive a WWG drink mug they can use at the event. Your business will be featured in our social media advertisement and community involvement for 1 year Your table is also invited to enter our centerpiece contest. Winning table will receive a Golden Paw Award & Gift Silent Auction and buy now items are available at additional cost.
Paw Paws Community Warrior
$1,000
All benefits of a Paw Paws Rescue Ranger 2 spay/neuter sponsorships 1 vet clinic sponsorship Receive ticket admission for 8 which includes cocktails, live music, appetizer and dessert tables. Each guest will receive a WWG drink mug they can use at the event. Your business will be featured in our social media advertisement and community involvement for 1 year Your table is also invited to enter our centerpiece contest. Winning table will receive a Golden Paw Award & Gift Silent Auction and buy now items are available at additional cost.
