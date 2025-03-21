An Evening with HAVASI, World-Renowned Pianist and Composer, Presented by the Waldorf School of Palm Beach, Spring 2025 Fundraiser

Enjoy the best seat in the house, up close and personal with HAVASI'S powerful performance. An immersive, front-row experience like no other.
A meaningful night in support of education and the arts.
Enjoy the best seat in the house, up close and personal with HAVASI'S powerful performance. An immersive, front-row experience like no other.
A meaningful night in support of education and the arts.
Standard Admission — General Seating
$60
Description: Enjoy first-come, first-served seating within the general admission area, with ushers guiding guests to the best available seats. Experience HAVASI'S powerful performance in a thoughtfully organized setting. A meaningful night in support of education and the arts.
Description: Enjoy first-come, first-served seating within the general admission area, with ushers guiding guests to the best available seats. Experience HAVASI'S powerful performance in a thoughtfully organized setting. A meaningful night in support of education and the arts.