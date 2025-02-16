2025 Wall Of Fame Gala

• Prominent logo placement on all promotional material
and Gala program
• VIP seating
• 2 Tables (16 Tickets) - includes dinner, beverages, and
door prize raffle.
• Signage in key locations at the event (Tables, Main
Entrance, Bar, and Raffle tables)
• Social media mentions before and after the event
• Website recognition
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
• VIP seating
• 1 Table (8 Tickets) - includes dinner, beverages, and
door prize raffle.
• Signage on Sponsored Table
• Signage at Bar
• Recognition at Main Entrance
• Social media mentions before and after the event
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
• 1 Table (8 Tickets) - includes dinner, beverages, and
door prize raffle.
• Signage at Raffle Table
• Recognition at Main Entrance
• Social media mentions before and after the event
Bronze Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
• 1 Table (8 Tickets) - includes dinner, beverages, and
door prize raffle.
• Recognition at Main Entrance
Table Sponsor
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
1 Table of 8 discounted tickets.
Each Ticket includes dinner, beverages, and door prize raffle tickets.
(No signage or recognition)
Friends of The Foundation
$60
Each Individual Ticket includes dinner, beverages, and door prize raffle.
