2025 Washington DC Summer Residency

Your registration fee includes housing, instruction, and all meals for the duration of the residency.
Your registration fee includes housing, instruction, and all meals for the duration of the residency.
Commuter Registration (Adults only)
$625
For adult participants only: Your commuter registration includes instruction and meals provided for the duration of the residency.
For adult participants only: Your commuter registration includes instruction and meals provided for the duration of the residency.
Partial Payment
Free
Please use this option if two entities are each paying a portion of your tuition (i.e. you pay a portion and your church pays the balance). Use the donation option below to enter the amount of the balance that you would like to pay.
Please use this option if two entities are each paying a portion of your tuition (i.e. you pay a portion and your church pays the balance). Use the donation option below to enter the amount of the balance that you would like to pay.
Add a donation for RSCM Washington DC
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!