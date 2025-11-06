Ikaika Hawaii Watermans Academy

2025 WATERMANS ACADEMY IS ON: DEC 29th-2nd

Magic Island

Honolulu, HI 96815, USA NO.36

2025 WATERMANS ACADEMY DEC 29th- 2nd 9:30-2pm (5days)
$500

WATER SAFETY IS FOR ALL OUR KEIKI! Contact us if need of scholarship for safe, fun learning! Please come ready for a great 5 full days with your water clothes, sunscreen, slippers, towel, OWN LUNCH and ready to make friends and learn how to be a safe, skilled Waterman! 5 DAY CAMP!

FAMILY DAY FRIDAY 2ND JANUARY
Free

If you would like to join your keiki for the Friday 9:30-2pm Parents and sibling day. Please indicate numbers here and ages in the questions.

