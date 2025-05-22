2025 Wayne Wildcats Sponsorships

Our Jr. Varsity sponsorship is the most popular by far. You get great exposure and this sponsorship is a great value!
- Logo on flag jerseys and banner with logo at all home games (flag and tackle - Sat/Sun)
- Promo emails focused on a all sponsors (3x)
- Logo and link on website Sponsor page, HomePage
- Social Media Reposting
- Dedicated post to sponsor (x2)
Varsity
$750
Step into the starting position with our Varsity sponsorship package. This includes all of the Jr. Varsity value but also includes dedicated email blasts to our database of families and supporters!
- Everything in the Jr. Varsity sponsorship plus:
- Bring your tent and promote your business on game day!
- Sponsor support post (x5)
Black and Red
$1,000
Black and Red (limit 6) is our premier sponsorship level and includes everything in Varsity, plus some! This is perfect for the organization looking to make a big impression and showcase their support!
- Everything in Varsity level plus:
- Your company banner on scoreboard for 12 months (Limit 6)
- Logo on footer of all team communications
