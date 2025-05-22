2025 Wayne Wildcats Sponsorships

Black and Red (limit 6) is our premier sponsorship level and includes everything in Varsity, plus some! This is perfect for the organization looking to make a big impression and showcase their support! - Everything in Varsity level plus: - Your company banner on scoreboard for 12 months (Limit 6) - Logo on footer of all team communications

Black and Red (limit 6) is our premier sponsorship level and includes everything in Varsity, plus some! This is perfect for the organization looking to make a big impression and showcase their support! - Everything in Varsity level plus: - Your company banner on scoreboard for 12 months (Limit 6) - Logo on footer of all team communications

More details...