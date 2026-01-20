2026-2027 WE LEAP Membership Levels

Student Membership Description and Benefits:
- Students are individuals enrolled in primary or secondary educational institutions who will actively participate in organizational functions.
- Student Members Are Entitled to vote and hold office
Member Expectations:
- Attend an organization overview orientation meeting/video
-Attends at least 4 Business Meetings per year
- Become a member of a committee
-Participate in at least one organization's fundraising project
- Participate in at least one service project
Student Membership Description and Benefits:
- Students are individuals enrolled in primary or secondary educational institutions who will actively participate in organizational functions.
- Student Members Are Entitled to vote and hold office
Member Expectations:
- Attend an organization overview orientation meeting/video
-Attends at least 4 Business Meetings per year
- Become a member of a committee
-Participate in at least one organization's fundraising project
- Participate in at least one service project
General Membership
$135
Valid until April 22, 2027
General Member Description and Benefits:
- General Members are individuals with active member status and have paid their membership dues. General Members are individuals who will actively participate in organizational functions.
- General Members Are Entitled to vote and hold office
- Eligible for (1) 15 minute presentation of goods and services during a general meeting
- Early bird Vendor Registration
General Member Description and Benefits:
- General Members are individuals with active member status and have paid their membership dues. General Members are individuals who will actively participate in organizational functions.
- General Members Are Entitled to vote and hold office
- Eligible for (1) 15 minute presentation of goods and services during a general meeting
- Early bird Vendor Registration
Business Organization Membership
$150
Valid until April 22, 2027
Business Organization Member Description and Benefits:
- Business Organization Members or their representatives with active member status and have paid their membership dues.
- A Business Member or their representative is entitled to vote and hold office
- Eligible for (1) 15-minute presentation of goods and services during a general meeting
- Early Event Vendor Registration
-Logo placement on the WE LEAP organization website
Member Expectations:
- Attend an organization overview orientation meeting/video
-Attends at least 4 Business Meetings per year
- Become a member of a committee
-Participate in at least one organization's fundraising project
- Participate in at least one organization service project or awareness event
Business Organization Member Description and Benefits:
- Business Organization Members or their representatives with active member status and have paid their membership dues.
- A Business Member or their representative is entitled to vote and hold office
- Eligible for (1) 15-minute presentation of goods and services during a general meeting
- Early Event Vendor Registration
-Logo placement on the WE LEAP organization website
Member Expectations:
- Attend an organization overview orientation meeting/video
-Attends at least 4 Business Meetings per year
- Become a member of a committee
-Participate in at least one organization's fundraising project
- Participate in at least one organization service project or awareness event
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