2026-2027 WE LEAP Membership Levels

Business Organization Member Description and Benefits: - Business Organization Members or their representatives with active member status and have paid their membership dues. - A Business Member or their representative is entitled to vote and hold office - Eligible for (1) 15-minute presentation of goods and services during a general meeting - Early Event Vendor Registration -Logo placement on the WE LEAP organization website Member Expectations: - Attend an organization overview orientation meeting/video -Attends at least 4 Business Meetings per year - Become a member of a committee -Participate in at least one organization's fundraising project - Participate in at least one organization service project or awareness event

Business Organization Member Description and Benefits: - Business Organization Members or their representatives with active member status and have paid their membership dues. - A Business Member or their representative is entitled to vote and hold office - Eligible for (1) 15-minute presentation of goods and services during a general meeting - Early Event Vendor Registration -Logo placement on the WE LEAP organization website Member Expectations: - Attend an organization overview orientation meeting/video -Attends at least 4 Business Meetings per year - Become a member of a committee -Participate in at least one organization's fundraising project - Participate in at least one organization service project or awareness event

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