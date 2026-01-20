We Leap Inc

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We Leap Inc

About the memberships

2026-2027 WE LEAP Membership Levels

Student Membership
$65

Valid until April 22, 2027

Student Membership Description and Benefits: - Students are individuals enrolled in primary or secondary educational institutions who will actively participate in organizational functions. - Student Members Are Entitled to vote and hold office Member Expectations: - Attend an organization overview orientation meeting/video -Attends at least 4 Business Meetings per year - Become a member of a committee -Participate in at least one organization's fundraising project - Participate in at least one service project
General Membership
$135

Valid until April 22, 2027

General Member Description and Benefits: - General Members are individuals with active member status and have paid their membership dues. General Members are individuals who will actively participate in organizational functions. - General Members Are Entitled to vote and hold office - Eligible for (1) 15 minute presentation of goods and services during a general meeting - Early bird Vendor Registration
Business Organization Membership
$150

Valid until April 22, 2027

Business Organization Member Description and Benefits: - Business Organization Members or their representatives with active member status and have paid their membership dues. - A Business Member or their representative is entitled to vote and hold office - Eligible for (1) 15-minute presentation of goods and services during a general meeting - Early Event Vendor Registration -Logo placement on the WE LEAP organization website Member Expectations: - Attend an organization overview orientation meeting/video -Attends at least 4 Business Meetings per year - Become a member of a committee -Participate in at least one organization's fundraising project - Participate in at least one organization service project or awareness event
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