St. Michael & All Angels Episcopal Church

Hosted by

St. Michael & All Angels Episcopal Church

About this event

2025 We Make, You Bake Pie Sale

81 Burke Dr

Buffalo, NY 14215, USA

Apple pie
$15

Made with a blend of 6 different apples to give the pie a distinct flavor for the ultimate in eating pleasure. Two crust pie.

Apple crumb pie
$15

Made with a blend of 6 different apples to give the pie a distinct flavor for the ultimate in eating pleasure. This pie has no top crust, but is covered in crumb topping.

Pumpkin pie
$15

Using ingredients the same way that mom or grandma made her pies.

Blueberry pie
$19

Made with "wild" blueberries that were flash frozen to capture their unique flavor. Two crust pie.

Peach pie
$19

Sliced peaches made in our crust capture the juiciness and full flavor. Two crust pie.

Mixed berry pie
$21

Using strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, and red raspberries means you can't go wrong topping off your special dinner with this wonderful dessert. Two crust pie.

Cherry pie
$19

Tart cherries are sweetened to give a wonderful holiday feeling. Two crust pie.

Sugar free apple pie
$15

Made with a blend of 6 different apples to give the pie a distinct flavor for the ultimate in eating pleasure. Two crust pie. SUGAR FREE.

Add a donation for St. Michael & All Angels Episcopal Church

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!