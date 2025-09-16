2025 We Make, You Bake Pie Sale

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Made with a blend of 6 different apples to give the pie a distinct flavor for the ultimate in eating pleasure. Two crust pie.
Made with a blend of 6 different apples to give the pie a distinct flavor for the ultimate in eating pleasure. This pie has no top crust, but is covered in crumb topping.
Using ingredients the same way that mom or grandma made her pies.
Made with "wild" blueberries that were flash frozen to capture their unique flavor. Two crust pie.
Sliced peaches made in our crust capture the juiciness and full flavor. Two crust pie.
Using strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, and red raspberries means you can't go wrong topping off your special dinner with this wonderful dessert. Two crust pie.
Tart cherries are sweetened to give a wonderful holiday feeling. Two crust pie.
Made with a blend of 6 different apples to give the pie a distinct flavor for the ultimate in eating pleasure. Two crust pie. SUGAR FREE.
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