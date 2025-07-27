Dayton Elementary School PTO

Hosted by

Dayton Elementary School PTO

About this event

2025 Welcome Back, Color Attack!

12260 S Diamond Lake Rd

Dayton, MN 55327, USA

Wave 1 Participant, 11:15am
$15

11:15 start time

💡 Helpful Tips:
• Wear white for maximum color fun!
• Bring sunglasses or goggles for eye protection
• Don’t forget a towel or change of clothes for after the run
• This is a non-competitive, all-ages event – everyone is welcome to walk, skip, or run!

Wave 2 Participant, 11:30am
$15

11:30 start time

💡 Helpful Tips:
• Wear white for maximum color fun!
• Bring sunglasses or goggles for eye protection
• Don’t forget a towel or change of clothes for after the run
• This is a non-competitive, all-ages event – everyone is welcome to walk, skip, or run!

Wave 3 Participant, 11:45am
$15

11:45 start time

💡 Helpful Tips:
• Wear white for maximum color fun!
• Bring sunglasses or goggles for eye protection
• Don’t forget a towel or change of clothes for after the run
• This is a non-competitive, all-ages event – everyone is welcome to walk, skip, or run!

Wave 4 Participant, 12:00pm
$15

12:00 start time

💡 Helpful Tips:
• Wear white for maximum color fun!
• Bring sunglasses or goggles for eye protection
• Don’t forget a towel or change of clothes for after the run
• This is a non-competitive, all-ages event – everyone is welcome to walk, skip, or run!

Add a donation for Dayton Elementary School PTO

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!