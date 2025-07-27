2025 Welcome Back, Color Attack!

Hosted by
About this event
Dayton, MN 55327, USA
11:15 start time
💡 Helpful Tips:
• Wear white for maximum color fun!
• Bring sunglasses or goggles for eye protection
• Don’t forget a towel or change of clothes for after the run
• This is a non-competitive, all-ages event – everyone is welcome to walk, skip, or run!
11:30 start time
💡 Helpful Tips:
• Wear white for maximum color fun!
• Bring sunglasses or goggles for eye protection
• Don’t forget a towel or change of clothes for after the run
• This is a non-competitive, all-ages event – everyone is welcome to walk, skip, or run!
11:45 start time
💡 Helpful Tips:
• Wear white for maximum color fun!
• Bring sunglasses or goggles for eye protection
• Don’t forget a towel or change of clothes for after the run
• This is a non-competitive, all-ages event – everyone is welcome to walk, skip, or run!
12:00 start time
💡 Helpful Tips:
• Wear white for maximum color fun!
• Bring sunglasses or goggles for eye protection
• Don’t forget a towel or change of clothes for after the run
• This is a non-competitive, all-ages event – everyone is welcome to walk, skip, or run!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!