2025 Welcome the World Senior's Curling

The Classic Event begins on the evening of Sunday, October 26th with a Welcome Dinner at a local sports bar. Monday, October 27th will include a morning curling session and lunch at the Midland Curling Center, followed by a tour of the Chippewa Nature Center and dinner and a program at a local restaurant. On Tuesday there will be morning curling at the Midland Curling Center, followed by lunch and mid-century modern architectural home tours, then banquet at the Midland Country Club. On Wednesday, October 29th we will travel to Traverse City, Michigan by limo and have 2 6-end games and lunch at their club. We will have dinner at a local brew pub upon our return to Midland. On Thursday, October 30th, our event wraps up with a morning session of curling and then lunch at the curling club.