2025 Welcome the World Senior's Curling

The Combination Event kicks off with the Midland Open Bonspiel, with the first draws starting on Friday, October 24th. There is a 4 game guarantee for this bonspiel. The bonspiel will wrap up the afternoon of Sunday, October 26th. Following the bonspiel, participants in the Combo Event will be included in the activities of the Classic Event, described below.
The Classic Event begins on the evening of Sunday, October 26th with a Welcome Dinner at a local sports bar. Monday, October 27th will include a morning curling session and lunch at the Midland Curling Center, followed by a tour of the Chippewa Nature Center and dinner and a program at a local restaurant. On Tuesday there will be morning curling at the Midland Curling Center, followed by lunch and mid-century modern architectural home tours, then banquet at the Midland Country Club. On Wednesday, October 29th we will travel to Traverse City, Michigan by limo and have 2 6-end games and lunch at their club. We will have dinner at a local brew pub upon our return to Midland. On Thursday, October 30th, our event wraps up with a morning session of curling and then lunch at the curling club.
This ticket rate is for guests that will not be curling, but want to particate in the tours and dining activities.
This ticket rate is for guest that will only be curling in the Midland Open Bonspiel.
