2025 West Orange Juneteenth Film Festival

"Embracing Our Identity "
Location - West Orange Public Library 10 Rooney Circle WO - Friday, June 20th 6 pm - 9 pm
"Hey! I Heard You're Black" is more than a play; it's a poignant exploration of identity, community, and the shared human experience. Don't miss the opportunity to witness this powerful performance that speaks to the heart of contemporary society. Meet the Artists and more...
Location - West Orange Public Library 10 Rooney Circle WO - 6 pm - 9 pm
Grants entry to the event with a Juneteenth T-shirt.
Please specify the size needed.
Lights, Camera…Dream! "Film Dreams" Book Reading 6/21
Free
Location - West Orange Arts Center Gallery 551 S Valley Rd. Saturday, June 21st, 10 am - 12 noon. Ages 12 and under. Join author Nicole Thompson as she engages our young authors. "Film Dreams" is an inspiring children's book that encourages young dreamers to embark on a thrilling journey where imagination meets Hollywood magic. As night falls, follow our young girls and boys as they dream of ideas for movies about roaring dinosaurs, graceful ballerinas, and karate masters in action!
Location - West Orange Public Library 10 Rooney Circle - 11:00 am -12:30 pm.
Have you ever wondered where your story began? Join acclaimed genealogist Ruth Hunt and a dynamic panel of experts for a powerful and deeply personal exploration of Black ancestry, identity, and legacy.
In this illuminating Juneteenth experience, Roots & Reels invites guests to discover the hidden narratives of their lineage—stories of resilience, migration, survival, and triumph that have shaped generations. Whether you’re just starting your family research or you’ve uncovered branches of your family tree, this panel will inspire, educate, and move you.
Through engaging storytelling, practical tips, and interactive discussion, you’ll learn how to access records, trace your roots, and preserve the legacy of those who came before us. This is more than a history lesson—it’s a celebration of who we are and where we come from.
Let your ancestors speak. Come trace the journey—and maybe even start your own.
Film: "Being Gladys"
Free
Location - West Orange Arts Center Gallery - 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm. For over seventy years Gladys Barker Grauer advocated for the poor, the working class and the liberation of herself as a Black woman through the power of her art. Born during The Great Depression and just a mere 60 years after The Emancipation Proclamation, Gladys evolved as an artist using not only brush and paint, but weavings and found objects to create her art. Despite the odds against her she found the love of her life and despite the odds against her she has spoken truth to power not to create controversy, but to be true to herself. Even at 95 she defied being "a little old lady". Legacy remains a force and an example. Her story and the story of her determined efforts to sustain the work of Black women artists in Newark and the lives and careers she has touched are told here in: Being Gladys.
—Ralph Patterson
"Freedom In Full Color" Artist Reception 6/21
Free
Location - West Orange Arts Center Gallery 551 Valley Road WO
Reception 3 pm - 6 pm. Celebrate the spirit of Juneteenth at the West Orange Arts Center with the vibrant exhibition “Freedom In Full Color" presented in collaboration with the West Orange Juneteenth Film Festival. This dynamic showcase features a vibrant, emotional, and visual celebration of Black identity, joy, and the ongoing pursuit of justice.
"The Ground on Which We Stand" Play
$25
Luna Stage 555 S Valley Rd. "The Ground on Which We Stand" followed by a Panel Discussion with authors 7pm - 9pm he Ground On Which We Stand is a theatrical performance collaboratively written by 12 playwrights, This 45-minute solo performance with one actor playing all the characters was created in collaboration with historians, community activists, and genealogists. The play reflects over 200 years of African American experience in the United States, as well as the importance of oral history and the fight for historic preservation.
Inspired by the history and legacy of The James Howe House, the first home in the Township of Montclair to be owned by a formerly enslaved person, The Ground On Which We Stand interweaves diverse historic and contemporary voices and honors African American history and its role in shaping our future. The play spans 190 years, reflecting post-emancipation struggles, abolitionist history, the role of Black soldiers in the Civil War, the impact of de facto segregation past and present, and the way a community can come together to reckon with its past and make intentional choices to preserve and honor historic spaces.
Limitless Freedom Comedy & Films - Under the Stars 6/21
$15
Location - West Orange Public Library 10 Rooney Circle - 8pm - 10pm. Join us for a Comedy Experience with "Rated G" & 2 Short Films -- "Quarter Life Crisis" - A summer day comes to a halt for a pair of roommates when their horde of friends and a mystery enter the scene. Summer:.. the season for opportunity - except for the twenty somethings in Quarter Life Crisis’ “Pilot”. A big day for both Sean and Liam comes to a screeching halt when Sean discovers someone has run over his bike. An elaborate stakeout to find the hit-and-run criminal ensues, effectively ruining Liam’s planned date as their friends and their personalities invade their apartment.
"Take".In Spiike G's directorial debut, four women lose it all while simply trying to make ends meet. Pushed to the limit they are faced with one simple question. How far are they willing to take it? For mature folks. Bring a chair and enjoy an outdoor movie night experience sprinkled with laughter.
Film: "Be Not Afraid" 6/22
Free
Location - 66 Main Street WO 1st floor Chambers
1:00pm -2:30pm. A powerful, introspective film written by West Orange resident Chris Carden that follows an Iraq War veteran, and corrections officer, as he navigates the lasting impact of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
Through haunting visuals and deeply human storytelling, director Chris Carden explores the psychological battlefield that continues long after the war ends. As Michael wrestles with the trauma of combat and the daily strain of working inside a prison, Be Not Afraid lays bare the quiet suffering—and quiet strength—of those asked to carry more than most will ever understand.
This is not just a story of war; it’s a story of resilience, redemption, and the hard road toward inner peace.
A must-see for anyone who believes in the healing power of truth—and the bravery it takes to live with it.
Film: "Stronger Than Steel - The Senator Lipman Story" 6/22
Free
Location - 66 Main Street WO 3:00pm - 5:00pm. A Story of Resistance, Resilience, and Revolutionary Legacy.
Stronger Than Steel: The Senator Wynona Lipman Story is a documentary that explores the life of Sen. Wynona Lipman (1923-1999) the first African American Woman Senator in New Jersey (USA). She was a political contemporary and friend of Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm, the first African American woman in Congress. STS examines Lipman’s family and remarkable achievements, highlighting both humanitarian and legislative initiatives, as well as career benchmarks. Firsthand accounts, historic photos, an audio track of Wynona’s own words, an original music soundtrack and thoughtful interviews create a 360° portrait of the Senator. Interviewees examine the times in which she lived and how she navigated the “slings and arrows” of gender and racial discrimination to successfully enact over 140 Bills, many of which affect New Jerseyans today.
Set against the backdrop of America’s complex racial history, Stronger Than Steel amplifies voices that are often silenced, while celebrating the enduring strength of Black identity, community, and hope.
Following the screening, join us for an inspiring panel discussion featuring Senator Britnee Timberlake, the youngest Black woman elected to the New Jersey State Senate. Senator Timberlake and fellow changemakers will explore the intersections of policy, personal narrative, and the ongoing work required to forge a more just future.
This is not just a film—it’s a call to action.
Vendor Registration 6/20 & 6/22
$100
Vendor opportunities are available on 6/20 at the West Orange Public Library and 6/22 at West Orange Town Hall. Contact the organizer for additional information. [email protected].
