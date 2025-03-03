2025 West Virginia Historic Preservation Conference

This ticket includes entry to an afternoon guided tour (1:00 - 4:00 pm) of some of Marshall County’s finest historic sites including the Cockayne Farmstead, Grave Creek Mound Archaeological Complex, and the Marshall County History Museum. This activity will take place on Thursday, May 1.

