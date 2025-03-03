2025 West Virginia Historic Preservation Conference

Thursday Only - Driving Tour - Marshall County (Add-on)
$5
This ticket includes entry to an afternoon guided tour (1:00 - 4:00 pm) of some of Marshall County’s finest historic sites including the Cockayne Farmstead, Grave Creek Mound Archaeological Complex, and the Marshall County History Museum. This activity will take place on Thursday, May 1.
This ticket includes entry to an afternoon guided tour (1:00 - 4:00 pm) of some of Marshall County’s finest historic sites including the Cockayne Farmstead, Grave Creek Mound Archaeological Complex, and the Marshall County History Museum. This activity will take place on Thursday, May 1.
Thursday Only - Stucco Workshop (Add-on)
$10
This ticket includes entry to an afternoon (1:00 - 4:00 pm) stucco workshop and demonstration at the Scottish Rite with Adventures in Elegance - a Wheeling-based preservation company. This activity will take place on Thursday, May 1.
This ticket includes entry to an afternoon (1:00 - 4:00 pm) stucco workshop and demonstration at the Scottish Rite with Adventures in Elegance - a Wheeling-based preservation company. This activity will take place on Thursday, May 1.