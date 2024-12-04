2025 Westchase Rotary Pub Crawl

5 raffle tickets for $20. Enter for a chance to win half of the total 50/50 raffle proceeds raised at this event, with the other half going to support non-profit organizations in our community. Drawing will occur around 5 pm at the event. You do not have to be present to win. When purchasing this raffle ticket option online, your name will be entered into the drawing (x5).

5 raffle tickets for $20. Enter for a chance to win half of the total 50/50 raffle proceeds raised at this event, with the other half going to support non-profit organizations in our community. Drawing will occur around 5 pm at the event. You do not have to be present to win. When purchasing this raffle ticket option online, your name will be entered into the drawing (x5).

More details...