2025 Colorado BCL Workshop

Registration fees are nonrefundable, you may however, transfer paid fees to another participant.
**IMPORTANT:** When registering, payment processing plaform (Zeffy) will ask for a donation to help cover their costs as company. If you want 100% of your registration fee to cover the costs of this workshop, simply select ‘Other’ under the Confirm your donation section instead of a percentage donation. Otherwise Zeffy will automatically add a 17% donation to support their platform.
Sponsor one of our service dog trainers. Your support ensures our trainers stay at the forefront of best practices, making a lasting impact on both service dogs and their future partners.
Snacks and beverages are provided to the trainers and attendees who have registered.
Sponsor benefits include:
Your support helps create a welcoming, productive learning environment.
Lunch is provided to the trainers and attendees who have registered.
Lunch is provided to the trainers and attendees who have registered.
