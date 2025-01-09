2025 Colorado BCL Workshop

Registration fees are nonrefundable, you may however, transfer paid fees to another participant.



**IMPORTANT:** When registering, payment processing plaform (Zeffy) will ask for a donation to help cover their costs as company. If you want 100% of your registration fee to cover the costs of this workshop, simply select ‘Other’ under the Confirm your donation section instead of a percentage donation. Otherwise Zeffy will automatically add a 17% donation to support their platform.