2025 Colorado BCL Workshop

6540 Vincent Dr

Colorado Springs, CO 80918, USA

2025 Colorado BCL Workshop Participant Admission
$225

Registration fees are nonrefundable, you may however, transfer paid fees to another participant.

**IMPORTANT:** When registering, payment processing plaform (Zeffy) will ask for a donation to help cover their costs as company. If you want 100% of your registration fee to cover the costs of this workshop, simply select ‘Other’ under the Confirm your donation section instead of a percentage donation. Otherwise Zeffy will automatically add a 17% donation to support their platform.

Sponsor a Service Dog Trainer
$225

Sponsor one of our service dog trainers. Your support ensures our trainers stay at the forefront of best practices, making a lasting impact on both service dogs and their future partners.

Training Days Snacks & Beverage Sponsor
$500

Snacks and beverages are provided to the trainers and attendees who have registered.

Sponsor benefits include:

  • “Sponsored By” signs displayed by food items
  • Logo on Sunrise Service Dogs website
  • Mention as a sponsor in various marketing channels and communication to our supporters

Your support helps create a welcoming, productive learning environment.

Training Days Lunch Sponsor
$1,500

Lunch is provided to the trainers and attendees who have registered.

Sponsor benefits include:

  • “Sponsored By” signs displayed by food items
  • Logo on Sunrise Service Dogs website
  • Mention as a sponsor in various marketing channels and communication to our supporters

Your support helps create a welcoming, productive learning environment.

Training Day - One Day Lunch Sponsor
$250

Lunch is provided to the trainers and attendees who have registered.

Sponsor benefits include:

  • “Sponsored By” signs displayed by food items
  • Logo on Sunrise Service Dogs website
  • Mention as a sponsor in various marketing channels and communication to our supporters

Your support helps create a welcoming, productive learning environment.

