Admission to the event featuring 12+ delicious food trucks from around the region, tasty craft brewers and wineries, 3 phenomenal music acts including Scott Alexander, Gilbert Lee, Dry Spell, Jaded, and more activities! PLUS: official 2025 Western Maryland Food Truck Festival swag bag including t-shirt, can coozie and cooler bag filled with goodies and coupons from local businesses and sponsors. Bags can be picked up at the event merch table. $47 VALUE!
Admission to the event featuring 12+ delicious food trucks from around the region, tasty craft brewers and wineries, 3 phenomenal music acts including Scott Alexander, Gilbert Lee, Dry Spell, Jaded, and more activities! PLUS: official 2025 Western Maryland Food Truck Festival swag bag including t-shirt, can coozie and cooler bag filled with goodies and coupons from local businesses and sponsors. Bags can be picked up at the event merch table. $47 VALUE!
VIP admission under 13
$20
Admission to the event featuring 12+ delicious food trucks from around the region, tasty craft brewers and wineries, 3 phenomenal music acts including Scott Alexander, Gilbert Lee, Dry Spell, Jaded, and more activities! PLUS: official 2025 Western Maryland Food Truck Festival swag bag including t-shirt, can coozie and cooler bag filled with goodies and coupons from local businesses and sponsors. Bags can be picked up at the event merch table. $47 VALUE!
Admission to the event featuring 12+ delicious food trucks from around the region, tasty craft brewers and wineries, 3 phenomenal music acts including Scott Alexander, Gilbert Lee, Dry Spell, Jaded, and more activities! PLUS: official 2025 Western Maryland Food Truck Festival swag bag including t-shirt, can coozie and cooler bag filled with goodies and coupons from local businesses and sponsors. Bags can be picked up at the event merch table. $47 VALUE!
Cornhole registration
$10
Add-on to admission ticket. Doubles Cornhole tournaments: bags fly at 1pm and 4pm. You must purchase separate registrations for each player for each tournament. Winning teams get $100 cash, trophies and official 2025 Western Maryland Food Truck Festival Cornhole bags from Creatures Cornhole!
Add-on to admission ticket. Doubles Cornhole tournaments: bags fly at 1pm and 4pm. You must purchase separate registrations for each player for each tournament. Winning teams get $100 cash, trophies and official 2025 Western Maryland Food Truck Festival Cornhole bags from Creatures Cornhole!
Gate Ticket
$15
Add a donation for Allegany County Animal Shelter
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!