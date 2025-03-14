Admission to the event featuring 12+ delicious food trucks from around the region, tasty craft brewers and wineries, 3 phenomenal music acts including Scott Alexander, Gilbert Lee, Dry Spell, Jaded, and more activities! PLUS: official 2025 Western Maryland Food Truck Festival swag bag including t-shirt, can coozie and cooler bag filled with goodies and coupons from local businesses and sponsors. Bags can be picked up at the event merch table. $47 VALUE!

Admission to the event featuring 12+ delicious food trucks from around the region, tasty craft brewers and wineries, 3 phenomenal music acts including Scott Alexander, Gilbert Lee, Dry Spell, Jaded, and more activities! PLUS: official 2025 Western Maryland Food Truck Festival swag bag including t-shirt, can coozie and cooler bag filled with goodies and coupons from local businesses and sponsors. Bags can be picked up at the event merch table. $47 VALUE!

More details...