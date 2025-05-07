Park City Elks Western BBQ and Hoedown

Grants Elk members entry to the event, including a delicious BBQ, beverages, Karaoke Music and Line Dancing
Grants Elk members entry to the event, including a delicious BBQ, beverages, Karaoke Music and Line Dancing
Guest of Elk Registration
$60
Elk members, enter the number of tickets you are purchasing for your guests, and their names. your guests must be 21 years or older.
Elk members, enter the number of tickets you are purchasing for your guests, and their names. your guests must be 21 years or older.
Donation for Lodge Improvements and ENF Program
$100
Extra donation beyond the ticket price, for Lodge Capital Improvements and the Park City "Elks National Fund" program. The ENF helps Elks build stronger communities. We fulfill this pledge by investing in communities where Elks live and work. We help youth develop lifelong skills, send students to college, meet the needs of today's veterans, support the charitable work of the state Elks associations, and fund projects that improve the quality of life in local Elks communities.
Extra donation beyond the ticket price, for Lodge Capital Improvements and the Park City "Elks National Fund" program. The ENF helps Elks build stronger communities. We fulfill this pledge by investing in communities where Elks live and work. We help youth develop lifelong skills, send students to college, meet the needs of today's veterans, support the charitable work of the state Elks associations, and fund projects that improve the quality of life in local Elks communities.