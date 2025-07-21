2025 WGM Lunch Bill

No ticket holder or spectator may: (a) continually collect, disseminate, transmit, publish or release from the grounds of the Tournament any match scores or related statistical data during match play (from the commencement of a match through its conclusion for any commercial, betting or gambling purpose); and (b) film, photograph, broadcast, stream, publish, transmit and/or otherwise offer to the public (or assist any third party in offering to the public), on a live or on a delayed basis, in whole or in part, and whether on a free basis or subject to payment, any sound recording, photograph, video footage, motion picture, film and/or other audio-visual content captured by any means whatsoever inside the Tournament site (except as is allowed in the Tournament Accreditation Policy). The continual use of laptop computers or other handheld electronic devices within the confines (spectator area) of the tournament match courts is prohibited. The exception to this provision is properly credentialed media, tournament vendors and tournament staff when used in the performance of their duties.