2025 Where We Meet Inc. 5-Year Celebration Fundraiser

Set up as warly as 2pm. Admission for 1 and space to vend. You must provide your own table and table cloth.
✅ Name/Logo Recognition
– Listed on the event flyer (digital & printed)
– Shout-out on Where We Meet & KTD social media pages
– Verbal thank-you during the event by host or DJ.
💜 $100 Celebration Sponsor Package
$100
✅ Name/Logo Recognition
– Listed on the event flyer (digital & printed)
– Shout-out on Where We Meet & KTD social media pages
– Verbal thank-you during the event by host or DJ
✅ 2 Complimentary Tickets
✅ Swag Bag
– Custom thank-you gift from Where We Meet + KTD
✅ Option to Display Materials
– Small signage or business cards at event welcome table (if a business or organization)
💚 $250 Partner Sponsor
$250
Great for vendors, creatives, and growing brands
All benefits from $100 level, plus:
✅Logo featured on event signage
1-minute promo spotlight during the event
✅Highlighted in our post-event thank-you social media reel
✅Ability to place a banner or promotional signage at the event.
❤️ $500 Legacy Sponsor
$500
Best for established businesses or mission-aligned partners
All benefits from $250 level, plus:
✅ VIP table for 4 includes food and a bottle of champagne or custom treat)
Featured logo in email invitations and press materials
✅ Option to co-host or name a portion of the event (e.g., “Music Powered by [Sponsor Name]”)
✅First dibs on sponsorship opportunities for future events
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!