2025 Wiener Dog Race & All Breed Costume Contest

The Wiener Dog races are for dachshunds only. If the dog has the breed characteristics, then it will be allowed to run. Decisions about which races a dog is eligible to enter are at the discretion of the registration personnel. Please be sure your dog is up to date on all required shots for its own protection. No food (human or dog) or other pets are allowed inside the race area. All Dogs MUST be on a leash and will be asked to leave if unruly. No FLEX LEADS ALLOWED! Owners are required to clean up their dog's accidents. Doggy bags are available at registration. Dogs and owners should be on their best behavior (i.e. no fighting or biting). Only two handlers in the race area per dog - one at the start and one at finish line. No waving blankets or other large items. Squeak toys and small dog toys are allowed. Owners must not toss their dogs to start the race. Release with hand out to sides for a fair start. Allowed release method will be demonstrated. Races will be run in heats with the winner of each heat racing against the other heat winners in their division. Please be alert and listen for your wiener's division and heat to be called and come to the area close to the start line. No dogs not involved in the race and parade are permitted inside the race area. No wagering on races permitted.

