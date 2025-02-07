2025 Wild Hearts Farm Market Vendor Application

Non-electric. Your booth will be on grass or gravel surface.
Bring everything you need (tent, chairs, cart, weights, tables etc.) Vehicles do not have access to the plaza area.
This is an agritourism event and by being at our farm location you acknowledge Wild Hearts is protected from liability.
Setup time begins at 9am the morning of the Market. You must be setup by 10:45am for our 11am start.
Event is held rain or shine and vendor fees are not refundable.
10x10 Indoor Booth (includes 1 electric outlet)
$65
We have 3 locations available inside the EcoDome for you to setup your 10x10 space on concrete. No tent is required as you will be under cover and protected from wind & rain. This area will house a few animals that will be on display for free to market guests. Bring your own tables/chairs and extension cord.
Bring everything you need (chairs, cart, tables etc.)
Vehicles do not have access to the plaza/EcoDome area.
This is an agritourism event and by being at our farm location you acknowledge Wild Hearts is protected from liability.
Setup time begins at 9am the morning of the Market. You must be setup by 10:45am for our 11am start.
Event is held rain or shine and vendor fees are not refundable.
Table Display - Under Sheltered Porch
$20
Bring your own (one) table up to 8 feet long to setup under one of our covered porches to display and sell your merchandise. You'll be on concrete. Electric may be available but not guaranteed depending on location.
Bring everything you need (chairs, cart, table etc.)
Vehicles do not have access to the plaza area.
This is an agritourism event and by being at our farm location you acknowledge Wild Hearts is protected from liability.
Setup time begins at 9am the morning of the Market. You must be setup by 10:45am for our 11am start.
Event is held rain or shine and vendor fees are not refundable.
10x10 Outdoor Booth Under Sheltered Porch
$50
Setup your Booth under our covered porch to display and sell your merchandise. You will be on concrete.
Bring everything you need (chairs, cart, weights, tables etc.)
Vehicles do not have access to the plaza/EcoDome area.
This is an agritourism event and by being at our farm location you acknowledge Wild Hearts is protected from liability.
Setup time begins at 9am the morning of the Market. You must be setup by 10:45am for our 11am start.
Event is held rain or shine and vendor fees are not refundable.
Non-Profit Table Outdoors
$5
Bring your own (one) table up to 8 feet long to setup under our covered porch to display and sell your merchandise. You may be on grass, concrete or gravel.
Bring everything you need (chairs, umbrella, weights, table etc.)
Vehicles do not have access to the plaza area.
This is an agritourism event and by being at our farm location you acknowledge Wild Hearts is protected from liability.
Setup time begins at 9am the morning of the Market. You must be setup by 10:45am for our 11am start.
Event is held rain or shine and vendor fees are not refundable.
Food Truck - Savory Foods
$20
Park in the parking lot.
Food Truck - Sweet Foods/Drinks
$20
Park in the parking lot
