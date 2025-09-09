2025 Wildcat Wars Silent Auction

#1 - $50.00 Gift Card to Busy Bee’s item
#1 - $50.00 Gift Card to Busy Bee’s
$75
#2 - Wine and Glasses from Kellner-Nelson Law item
#2 - Wine and Glasses from Kellner-Nelson Law
$75
#3 - 2 Tickets Mannheim Steamroller Christmas Dec 21 7:30pm item
#3 - 2 Tickets Mannheim Steamroller Christmas Dec 21 7:30pm
$150
#4 - 21st Century Wellness Bundle (1) item
#4 - 21st Century Wellness Bundle (1)
$90
Includes 3 month pass to 24/7 gym, 21 Century Rehab gear bundle, 1 pair of custom orthotics
#5 - 21st Century Wellness Bundle (2) item
#5 - 21st Century Wellness Bundle (2)
$75
Includes 3 month pass to 24/7 gym, 21 Century Rehab gear bundle, 1 pair of custom orthotics
#6 - Apple Pie made by Howard Goodhue item
#6 - Apple Pie made by Howard Goodhue
$40
#7 - Peach Butterscotch Pie made by Marilyn Goodhue item
#7 - Peach Butterscotch Pie made by Marilyn Goodhue
$40
#8 - Booster Club Gift Basket and Gift Card (1) item
#8 - Booster Club Gift Basket and Gift Card (1)
$100
#9 - Top Golf Gift Card and Golf Items item
#9 - Top Golf Gift Card and Golf Items
$155
#10 - 4 Batting Lessons from Hitters and Ballpark Treats item
#10 - 4 Batting Lessons from Hitters and Ballpark Treats
$210
#11 - Pie and 4 Farmyard Passes from Center Grove Orchard item
#11 - Pie and 4 Farmyard Passes from Center Grove Orchard
$85
#12 - One Hour Massage from JMarvin Massage item
#12 - One Hour Massage from JMarvin Massage
$125
#13 - Guided Fishing Trip from Big Easy Quest (Phil Brown) item
#13 - Guided Fishing Trip from Big Easy Quest (Phil Brown)
$500
#14 - 4 Theatre Tickets from Fleur Cinema item
#14 - 4 Theatre Tickets from Fleur Cinema
$40
#15 - Morning Glory Gift Card, Beans, and Mug item
#15 - Morning Glory Gift Card, Beans, and Mug
$65
#16 - Carlisle Garden Rock from Jenkins Garden Market item
#16 - Carlisle Garden Rock from Jenkins Garden Market
$450
#17 - Grandvidew Wrestling Gear item
#17 - Grandvidew Wrestling Gear
$35
#18 - Red Wildcat YETI Cooler from People's Bank item
#18 - Red Wildcat YETI Cooler from People's Bank
$350
#19 - Adjustment, Subway, Panera Gift Cards + Wellness Items item
#19 - Adjustment, Subway, Panera Gift Cards + Wellness Items
$40
#20 - AvaLayne & Shortline Design Beauty Basket item
#20 - AvaLayne & Shortline Design Beauty Basket
$75
#21 - Foursome 18 Holes with Cart from Pleasantville GCC (1) item
#21 - Foursome 18 Holes with Cart from Pleasantville GCC (1)
$201
#22 - Coffee Gift Basket with Syrups and French Press item
#22 - Coffee Gift Basket with Syrups and French Press
$65
#23 - $50 Gift Card from Graziano Bros with Wooden Platter item
#23 - $50 Gift Card from Graziano Bros with Wooden Platter
$95
#24 - Charcuterie Board Gift Certificate from Amy Alden item
#24 - Charcuterie Board Gift Certificate from Amy Alden
$150
#25 -TWO $25 gift cards from 5 Borough Bagels item
#25 -TWO $25 gift cards from 5 Borough Bagels
$40
#26 - Wildflowers & Bouquet Workshop from Garden of Love item
#26 - Wildflowers & Bouquet Workshop from Garden of Love
$70
#27 - Be the Good Home Sign item
#27 - Be the Good Home Sign
$55
#28 - 3-Layer Cookie Cake from Carrie's Cookie Co. item
#28 - 3-Layer Cookie Cake from Carrie's Cookie Co.
$125
#29 - Carlisle Wildcat BOYS SOCCER Poster item
#29 - Carlisle Wildcat BOYS SOCCER Poster
$65
#30 - Carlisle Wildcat BOYS BASEBALL Poster item
#30 - Carlisle Wildcat BOYS BASEBALL Poster
$150
#31 - Beauty Basket item
#31 - Beauty Basket
$100
#32 - 4 Titanium Exterior wash passes item
#32 - 4 Titanium Exterior wash passes
$70
#33 - Scheels Gift Card, Pball Set, Stanley Cup + Golf Balls item
#33 - Scheels Gift Card, Pball Set, Stanley Cup + Golf Balls
$300
#34 - Wellness Basket item
#34 - Wellness Basket
$85
#35 - Foursome 18 Holes with Cart from Pleasantville GCC (2) item
#35 - Foursome 18 Holes with Cart from Pleasantville GCC (2)
$150
#36 - Four tickets to the Iowa Wolves item
#36 - Four tickets to the Iowa Wolves
$80
#37 - 2 Tickets to the Des Moines Playhouse item
#37 - 2 Tickets to the Des Moines Playhouse
$55
#38 - Booster Club Gift Basket and Gift Card (2) item
#38 - Booster Club Gift Basket and Gift Card (2)
$110
#39 - Infinity X1 Dual Power Rechargeable Flashlight 5000 item
#39 - Infinity X1 Dual Power Rechargeable Flashlight 5000
$85
#40 - Cordless Impact Driver Kit and Carlisle Baseball Cap item
#40 - Cordless Impact Driver Kit and Carlisle Baseball Cap
$140
#41 - Tool Bag, Pint Glass Set, Water Bottle, Coffee Mug item
#41 - Tool Bag, Pint Glass Set, Water Bottle, Coffee Mug
$150

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing