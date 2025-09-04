2025 Wildcat Wars Trivia Night

Hosted by
About this event
As a new teacher to our district, we’d like to offer you 1 free registration!
GOLD Corporate Sponsor - $1,000
Includes a Table for up to 8 individuals ($400 value)
Includes a full set of Mulligans - 3 per round ($60 value)
Brand Sign on Table
Opportunity to distribute brand items at the event (i.e. pens, stickers, cozies, etc.)
Brand shout-out during the night of the event
Brand shout-out on Facebook Page
RED Corporate Sponsor - $500
Includes 2 seats at a table ($100 value)
Brand shout-out during the night of the event
Brand shout-out on Facebook Page
Trust us, you're going to want these!
Mulligans allow you a "free pass" on up to 3 questions for each of the 5 rounds (for a total of 15 mulligans). This option includes all mulligans and saves you some money!
Each table is only allowed a total of 15 mulligans, so please coordinate ahead of time on how mulligans are being purchased. Mulligans will be distributed the night of the event. There will also be the option to purchase mulligans the night of the event if you'd prefer.
GOLD Corporate Sponsors please do not add this to your order as they are already included in your package.
Trust us, you're going to want these!
Mulligans allow you a "free pass" on up to 3 questions for each of the 5 rounds (for a total of 15 mulligans).
Each table is only allowed a total of 15 mulligans, so please coordinate ahead of time on how mulligans are being purchased. Mulligans will be distributed the night of the event. There will also be the option to purchase mulligans the night of the event if you'd prefer.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!