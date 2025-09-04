Carlisle Schools Foundation

Carlisle Schools Foundation

About this event

2025 Wildcat Wars Trivia Night

5901 US-65 #69

Indianola, IA 50125, USA

Table
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Couple
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Couple (with 1 CCSD Discount)
$90
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Couple (with 2 CCSD Discounts)
$80
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Individual
$50
Individual (with 1 CCSD Discount)
$40
New teacher to our district
Free

As a new teacher to our district, we’d like to offer you 1 free registration!

GOLD Corporate Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

GOLD Corporate Sponsor - $1,000
Includes a Table for up to 8 individuals ($400 value)
Includes a full set of Mulligans - 3 per round ($60 value)
Brand Sign on Table
Opportunity to distribute brand items at the event (i.e. pens, stickers, cozies, etc.)
Brand shout-out during the night of the event
Brand shout-out on Facebook Page

RED Corporate Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

RED Corporate Sponsor - $500
Includes 2 seats at a table ($100 value)
Brand shout-out during the night of the event
Brand shout-out on Facebook Page

Mulligans - All Rounds Discounted Rate
$60

Trust us, you're going to want these!
Mulligans allow you a "free pass" on up to 3 questions for each of the 5 rounds (for a total of 15 mulligans). This option includes all mulligans and saves you some money!
Each table is only allowed a total of 15 mulligans, so please coordinate ahead of time on how mulligans are being purchased. Mulligans will be distributed the night of the event. There will also be the option to purchase mulligans the night of the event if you'd prefer.
GOLD Corporate Sponsors please do not add this to your order as they are already included in your package.

Mulligans - Individual Mulligans
$5

Trust us, you're going to want these!
Mulligans allow you a "free pass" on up to 3 questions for each of the 5 rounds (for a total of 15 mulligans).
Each table is only allowed a total of 15 mulligans, so please coordinate ahead of time on how mulligans are being purchased. Mulligans will be distributed the night of the event. There will also be the option to purchase mulligans the night of the event if you'd prefer.

