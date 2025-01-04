2025 Wilderness Retreat - The Nature of Practice

Open Door Meditation Community is committed to providing as much financial support as possible to those who otherwise would not be able to attend this residential retreat. This ticket is intended for those who require financial support. Text (207) 699-0901 to inquire about available funding. This application fee holds a BUNKHOUSE spot until it can be determined what amount of support can be offered and if it is sufficient to allow you to attend. The fee covers scholarship application administration. If we are unable to fund your request for financial support, your $75 will be refunded to you.This application fee helps hold a spot until scholarship availability and amount can be determined, and you can decide if you can attend with that amount of support.