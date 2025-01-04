2025 Wilderness Retreat - The Nature of Practice

Medawisla Access Rd

Greenville, ME 04441, USA

BATH IN CABIN - Private Room - Community Sustainer Rate
$1,515

Private room in two-bedroom cabin with shared in-cabin bathroom. Short walk to lodge. Towels, sheets, and blankets provided.

BATH IN CABIN - Private Room - Basic Rate
$1,330

Private room in two-bedroom cabin with shared in-cabin bathroom. Short walk to lodge. Towels, sheets, and blankets provided.

BATH IN CABIN - Shared Room - Community Sustainer Rate
$1,175

Shared room in two-bedroom cabin with shared in-cabin bathroom. Short walk to lodge. Towels, sheets, and blankets provided.

Registering with someone else with whom you want to share a room?
Your PREFERRED ROOMMATE must buy their own shared room ticket ON THE SAME DAY that you register, and you both must note your planned roomate's name and contact information on your own registration, under preferences.

BATH IN CABIN - Shared Room - Basic Rate
$1,110

Shared room in two-bedroom cabin with shared in-cabin bathroom. Short walk to lodge. Towels, sheets, and blankets provided.

BATHHOUSE CABIN - Private Room - Community Sustainer Rate
$1,295

Private room in two-bedroom cabin with shared bathhouse nearby. Near waterfront; uphill walk to lodge. Towels, sheets, and blankets provided.

BATHHOUSE CABIN- Private Room- BASIC rate
$1,150

Private room in two-bedroom cabin with shared bathhouse nearby. Near waterfront; uphill walk to lodge. Towels, sheets, and blankets provided.

BATHHOUSE CABIN - Shared Room - Community Sustainer Rate
$885

Shared room in two-bedroom cabin with shared bathhouse nearby. Near waterfront; uphill walk to lodge. Towels, sheets, and blankets provided.

BATHHOUSE CABIN - Shared Room - Basic Rate
$765

Shared room in two-bedroom cabin with shared bathhouse nearby. Near waterfront; uphill walk to lodge. One female only shared space available at this time. Towels, sheets, and blankets provided.

BUNKHOUSE - Community Sustainer Rate
$535

Bunkhouse bed with nearby bathhouse. Beds are arranged in two-bunk, four-bed sections with 3/4 walls and section curtain, providing privacy from rest of bunkhouse. Many four-bed sections will have only three people. Important: Each bed has a fresh pillowcase, pillow and one blanket, but DOES NOT HAVE LINENS. Towels, sheets are NOT provided. Residents should bring their own towels, sheets and extra blanket, or sleeping bag. (Earplugs are also recommended for your sleeping comfort.)

BUNKHOUSE - Basic Rate
$460

Bunkhouse bed with nearby bathhouse. Beds are arranged in two-bunk, four-bed sections with 3/4 walls and section curtain, providing privacy from rest of bunkhouse. Many four-bed sections will have only three people. Important: Each bed has a fresh pillowcase, pillow and one blanket, but DOES NOT HAVE LINENS. Towels, sheets are NOT provided. Residents should bring their own towels, sheets and extra blanket, or sleeping bag. (Earplugs are also recommended for your sleeping comfort.)

SCHOLARSHIP Registration Ticket
$75

Open Door Meditation Community is committed to providing as much financial support as possible to those who otherwise would not be able to attend this residential retreat. This ticket is intended for those who require financial support. Text (207) 699-0901 to inquire about available funding. This application fee holds a BUNKHOUSE spot until it can be determined what amount of support can be offered and if it is sufficient to allow you to attend. The fee covers scholarship application administration. If we are unable to fund your request for financial support, your $75 will be refunded to you.This application fee helps hold a spot until scholarship availability and amount can be determined, and you can decide if you can attend with that amount of support.

TD special Registration Ticket
free

Open Door Meditation Community is committed to providing as much financial support as possible to those who otherwise would not be able to attend this residential retreat. This ticket is intended for those who require financial support. Text (207) 699-0901 to inquire about available funding. This application fee holds a BUNKHOUSE spot until it can be determined what amount of support can be offered and if it is sufficient to allow you to attend. The fee covers scholarship application administration. If we are unable to fund your request for financial support, your $75 will be refunded to you.This application fee helps hold a spot until scholarship availability and amount can be determined, and you can decide if you can attend with that amount of support.

BEDSHARE COMMUNITY SUSTAINER RATE
$898

Sharing a queen sized bed with a partner. (Partner chooses Private Room Rate.)

BEDSHARE BASIC RATE
$795

Sharing a queen sized bed with a partner. (Partner chooses Private Room Rate.)

WAITLIST Registration Ticket
$2

While the retreat is currently full, or your housing choices are not available, please consider adding your name to the waitlist. You can do this by purchasing this $2.00 ticket. We anticipate a few spots opening in the coming months due to cancellations. We will be in touch to let you know if a space has opened up. In the case that no lodging becomes available, the $2.00 will be donated to Open Door Meditation Community for future programming. Please answer all demographic questions before making your $2.00 payment and any donation you choose. Thank you!

Registration Off Waitlist: Paid Room & Board to Other Yogi
$73

Registration for the Wilderness Retreat. If you have been notified by OPEN DOOR RETREAT COMMITTEE that you have cleared the waitlist, and the retreat committee has found a match for your desired housing type, this ticket is for you. Please purchase only after directly reimbursing the canceling yogi for their room and board payment minus $75 non-refundable registration fee, which is paid directly to OPEN DOOR by way of your $2 waitlist payment and this $73 ticket.

Teacher Housing Adjustment Ticket
free

Restricted Ticket for Teacher use only when directed by Wilderness Retreat Manager

Housing upgrade approved by Retreat Administration
$445

Housing upgrade adjustment ticket - For use ONLY when instructed by RETREAT committee representative.

