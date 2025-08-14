2025 Wildlife Research Alliance Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Fin Pin Shop has generously donated a $100 gift certificate that will be emailed to the auction winner. Your bid helps us AND your purchase helps them give back!
From their website: Fin Pin Shop is run by two women who share with the world our combined passion for marine life through ocean-themed products. We are two biologists who love ocean puns and promoting an eco-friendly lifestyle. Your purchases with us give back to wildlife conservation and scientific research. Together we are helping our oceans!
Starting bid
Award-winning shark scientist Jasmin Graham has generously donated an autographed copy of her fascinating and inspiring memoire about her journey to becoming CEO of the powerhouse non-profit Minorities in Shark Sciences (MISS).
From the publisher: The uplifting story of a young Black scientist’s challenging journey to flourish outside the traditional confines of academia, inspired by her innate connection to nature’s most misunderstood animal—the shark.
Starting bid
Valued at $229 for two nights, this off-grid guest house is the perfect way to get away from it all! The property has a rating of 4.91 on AirBnB, and the host is rated 5 stars!
Details:
Deep sleeps await in our off grid forest Wigam.
With everything you need, and nothing you do not, this exceptional retreat boasts a Danish Morso wood stove, fire pit, private forest baths, Finnish sauna, HUGE windows overlooking a wildlife trail and Peepers Owls and Coyote song. From photo shoots to wedding proposals - this is a special place to care for yourself and your family.
We are on farm - but out of sight. Bring your kids, dogs, friends, guitar, or just a good book and settle in!
This is a cozy one room unit surrounded by woods. come expecting rustic, with an outhouse compost toilet and no plumbing or electricity! The perfect place to unplug and connect with nature at nature's pace.
You'll park up by the house and then walk down to the wigwam, which has a bit of a path through the forest to access.
Starting bid
This is your chance to ask a meteorologist anything! Valued at $500, this exclusive 30-min Q&A is a great time to ask questions you've always wanted answered, get a personalized forecast, or understand what the long term forecast is for this winter. This will be a virtual Q&A session for up to 10 people via Zoom, Google Hangout, or other similar program. The winning bidder will contact Cyrena to schedule; must be used by November 1, 2026.
Cyrena Arnold is Director of Product Marketing at Atmospheric G2 and a lifelong meteorologist. Her career spans NASA aviation safety initiatives, remote Alaskan fieldwork, Mount Washington, broadcast meteorology, and executive roles in weather analytics. Featured by Good Morning America, USA Today, and Wired, she is also an author, storm chaser, award-winning leader, and upcoming TEDx speaker.
Starting bid
Four free tickets to the 2026 Connecticut Renaissance Faire in Lebanon, CT!
Since 1999, the Faire has welcomed guests to a bustling 16th-century harvest festival where history and fantasy come alive. Whether you’re planning a magical family outing, hunting for handcrafted treasures, or simply craving a turkey leg and craft brew, your next great fall adventure begins here.
Come in costume, or come as you are — everyone’s welcome, and the more you lean in, the more fun you’ll have.
Join the thousands who return year after year to the Faire that’s become a true New England tradition.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Two free tickets to the 2026 Connecticut Renaissance Faire in Lebanon, CT - great for a romantic date or a day of adventuring with your best friend!
Since 1999, the Faire has welcomed guests to a bustling 16th-century harvest festival where history and fantasy come alive. Whether you’re planning a magical family outing, hunting for handcrafted treasures, or simply craving a turkey leg and craft brew, your next great fall adventure begins here.
Come in costume, or come as you are — everyone’s welcome, and the more you lean in, the more fun you’ll have.
Join the thousands who return year after year to the Faire that’s become a true New England tradition.
Starting bid
Author Morgan Ryan has generously donated an autographed copy of her debut novel, "A Resistance of Witches," a gripping and heartfelt historical fantasy.
From the publisher:
“War II meets A Discovery of Witches…I raced through this one.” —Kate Quinn, New York Times bestselling author of The Briar Club
“Historical fantasy at its absolute best.” —Alexis Henderson author of The Year of the Witching and An Academy for Liars
As World War II rages around her, a witch abandoned by her coven must journey to find a book of unspeakable power before it lands in Nazi hands.
Stubborn, plain-spoken and from an unimpressive family, Lydia Polk never expected to be accepted into the Royal Academy of Witches. Now, with Hitler’s army rampaging across Europe, the witches of Britain have joined the war effort, and Lydia is key to the cause: she must use her magic to track down magical relics before Hitler and his sycophants can. When a Nazi witch infiltrates the Academy with heart-breaking consequences, the coven is left shaken, exposed and divided. The elder British witches have no interest in further loss of coven life in service of a government that has forced them into hiding for decades, no matter the consequences to the world. But with the discovery of the Grimorium Bellum, an ancient book that leaves a trail of death and destruction wherever it goes, Lydia knows her mission has never been more urgent.
Alone and woefully outnumbered, Lydia makes her way to the heart of occupied France, where she finds allies in Rebecca Gagne—a fierce French resistance fighter chockful of secrets—and Henry Boudreaux—a handsome Haitian-American art historian with a little magic of his own. Together, they traverse the country, stalked by the natural and supernatural alike, in search of the grimoire. But, as Lydia soon discovers, finding the book is only half the battle—the Grimorium Bellum has a dark agenda all its own. Lydia must subdue it before the Witches of the Third Reich can use it—but she’ll have to survive the book herself, first.
Starting bid
Valued at $2500, Roy Belzer's fitness retreats are focused on helping you heal your relationship with your body and food while traveling the world!
The winning bidder can choose one of three 2026 retreats: Denver, CO (April 20-26), Portland, OR (May 4-8), or Philadelphia, PA (May 15-22).
Retreats include accommodations, meals in home, seminars, excursions, workouts for all levels, and more! Airfare is not included.
Roy Belzer is a certified personal trainer and content creator speaking on body inclusivity in both the fitness world and queer spaces. He’s been featured in Men’s Health Magazine, the Chicago Tribune, and several other publications. Primarily focused on improving the overall quality of life for his clients while nurturing a community of individuals that consistently support one another on their individual goals and group triumphs. Roy uses his online platform to promote self love and to teach people in all sizes that you can be fit and healthy in the body you’re in.
Starting bid
Elizabeth Bonert is a freelance scientific illustrator and graphic designer based in St. Petersburg, FL.
Growing up exploring the outdoors, she has always loved to illustrate the wildlife she has encountered on her travels. From scuba diving with sharks in South Africa, cave diving through Florida Springs, or volunteering with wildlife conservation organizations, each experience has shown her the interconnectivity of the natural world. By combining the arts and sciences, she aims to use her work to inspire people to care for biodiversity and the ecosystems that need protection in this ever-changing world.
In 2014 Elizabeth received a B.F.A in Graphic Design from University of South Florida St. Petersburg. In 2018 she received a certificate in Drawing Nature, Science and Culture: Natural History Illustration 101 from University of Newcastle. Passionate about volunteering with local conservation organizations, she has served as a sea turtle nesting and stranding volunteer with Clearwater Marine Aquarium, a Marine Mammal Research & Rescue Volunteer with Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, and currently is the Creative & Outreach Director for the Friends of Boyd Hill.
Starting bid
Get your hands on this one-of-a-kind wine stopper, cup charm, and pen set! Handmade by Breezy Beads, this set is sassy, fun, and supports a good cause!
Starting bid
Get your spook on with this handmade set of Halloween pens from Breezy Beads! Three pens that are as fabulous as they are spooky - and useful!!
Starting bid
This IS the board you're looking for! This laser-engraved pine cutting board features all your favorite Star Wars characters and themes. Pine is a soft wood, so it is recommended that this serve as a decorative board, as cutting may damage the design. Whether you're hosting a secret Resistance meeting, entertaining members of the First Order, or just having a bunch of Wookiees over for game night, this is sure to be a talking point! May the force be with you, bidder!
Starting bid
This is a reproduction of an original watercolor painting “Rays of Light" by illustrator Victoria K. Chapman. This is a digital open edition print, printed on coated heavy paper stock and signed in archival waterproof ink by the artist. The artwork is printed at 8”x8” square in size on 8.5x11” stock. The artwork size is a standard framing size so it’s easy for you to frame and hang.
Victoria K. Chapman is an illustrator, fine artist, author, and art teacher whose work celebrates the beauty and diversity of nature, animals, and humanity of this planet. A native of New England, she is inspired by the wild spaces of the places she's lived, traveled to, and visited throughout her life. Through her art and stories Victoria hopes to inspire a love and appreciation for the natural world, mindfulness, compassion, and creativity in children and their grownups. You can see more of Victoria's art online at: www.weyakindesigns.com
Starting bid
"Symbiosis" is an original watercolor, gouache, colored pencil, and gel pen mixed-media illustration by Victoria K. Chapman. The Florida Manatee is one of the most gentle species without any natural predators. Yet, they are endangered because of human activity. Each year, hundreds of manatees die due to collisions with boats or habitat loss. This piece was created to show a manatee who has come into contact with a boat, but survived the unfortunate incident. Here, the manatee returns to the springs where the local sunfish clean the algae and dead skin from their side. A symbol of symbiosis and survival.
This painting was created in watercolors on hot pressed watercolor paper. The print for sale here is a high-quality digital reproduction. It is available in 5x7" (matted to 8x10") and comes signed and matted with a white hinged mat and comes in a protective clear sleeve. There is no watermark on the print.
Starting bid
This a reproduction of an original watercolor mixed-media illustration, “Octopus Running” by illustrator Victoria K. Chapman.
The common octopus is one of the most intelligent invertebrates on earth, with three brains and individual suckers with their own unique sensing abilities. These gentle cephalopods move so fluidly through the water, it's the perfect creature to capture with watercolors.
This painting was created in watercolors and gel pen on hot pressed watercolor paper. The print for sale here is a high-quality digital reproduction. It is available in 5x7" (matted to 8x10") and comes signed and matted with a white hinged mat and comes in a protective clear sleeve. There is no watermark on the print.
Starting bid
Leah Johnson of Zanzibar Creek Farms in Ocala, FL, has generously donated a print of her beautiful sea turtle painting! The print will be approximately 12"x24" and will be on the best media to showcase the vibrant colors. Don't miss your chance to get your hands on an early print of this beautiful work of art!
Starting bid
This handmade shawl is valued at $250 and comes with a great story of community coming together! The original knitter had some health problems that prevented her from blocking it, but she wanted to donate to our silent auction and support our work. Another knitter in a different state had the same desire to support the WRA, and the shawl was shipped off to be finished! The power of community is imbued in this beautiful shawl, knit out of 80% superwash Merino and 20% nylon using the Windowpane Check Shawl pattern by VeryBusyMonkey. We are honored to have this great story be a part of our fundraiser.
Starting bid
This table runner in teals and purples made by HandwovenStorrs is a gorgeous accent piece for any home! It measures 54" x 13" and is made of 100% preshrunk cotton. Place your bid on an item from this in-demand artisan weaver today!
