2025 Williamson Farmers' Market Vendors

4098 Main St

Williamson, NY 14589, USA

Part-Time Vendor Non-Chamber Member
$20

Price is per week. Please select the number of weeks you would like to participate. Food Trucks and Crafters are limited to 8 weeks, based on availability. All vendors should submit an application and be approved prior to paying. Save $5/wk by joining the Williamson Chamber of Commerce!

Part-Time Vendor Chamber Member
$15

Price is per week. Please select the number of weeks you would like to participate. Food Trucks and Crafters are limited to 8 weeks, based on availability. All vendors should submit an application and be approved prior to paying.

Seasonal Vendor Non-Chamber Member
$240

Price is for remaining 15 weeks. Save $80 by becoming a Williamson Chamber Member! (2025 Application/Dues is $75 for a Business Membership). You still save $5 and get the benefits of The Greater Williamson Chamber Membership!

Seasonal Vendor Chamber Member
$170

Price is for remaining 15 weeks.

Non-Profit Vendor
$10

Nonprofits that are members of the Chamber get 1 week for free and can sign up for a total of 2 paid weeks. The Williamson Farmers' Market welcomes local charitable organizations dedicated to the betterment of our community, as well as local agencies whose missions align with those of the Chamber and the Farmers' Market.

Electricity - Per Market
free

We only have 3 outlets available. We will prioritize seasonal vendors that need electricity.

Electricity - Per Season
free

We will prioritize seasonal vendors that need electricity.

Table Sponsor & Chamber Member Seasonal Vendor
$535

$350 Table Sponsor includes 2 weeks free at the market (18 weeks Season).

