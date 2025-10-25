2025 WIMNA Auction

Hosted by
100 South Capitol Avenue Indianapolis IN 46225 WIMNA room
Starting bid
Own a special piece of NASCAR history with this custom full-size WIMNA-branded helmet worn by Michael McDowell at the Martinsville NASCAR Cup race.
This collectible represents a landmark moment as Gainbridge, McDowell, and Spire Motorsports showcased their support for WIMNA on October 25, 2025, on one of racing’s biggest stages.
Features:
Valued at $3400
Donated by: Spire Motorsports + Gainbridge
Shipping available in the US
Starting bid
Own a remarkable piece of NASCAR and WIMNA history. Daytona 500 Champion Michael McDowell wore this official Sparco uniform during the Martinsville NASCAR Cup Series race, where the No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet proudly carried the WIMNA branding as its primary sponsor.
A rare collectible, symbolizing performance, partnership, and the advancement of women in motorsports.
Includes an autographed hero card.
Valued at $2000
Donated by: Spire Motorsports + Gainbridge
Shipping available in the US
Starting bid
This one-of-a-kind auction item is the actual hood from the No. 71 Gainbridge/WIMNA Chevrolet—featuring the bold WIMNA logo showcased on national television and seen by millions of race fans. It represents not only an iconic race weekend but a historic moment for WIMNA as we continue to elevate our visibility in the sport we love.
Valued at $1500
Donated by Spired Motorsports + Gainbridge
Starting bid
Own a piece of WIMNA history with this race-worn Spire Motorsports No. 71 WIMNA crew shirt. Worn by the crew chief, Travis Peterson, of the Michael McDowell-driven NASCAR Cup car.
Decorate the walls with this exclusive one-of-a-kind pit wall banner, used during the NASCAR Martinsville Cup race by the Spire Motorsports No. 71 WIMNA team, driven by Michael McDowell.
Includes an autographed hero card.
Valued at $400
Donated by: Spire Motorsports + Gainbridge
Shipping available in the US
Starting bid
This VIP Daytona 500 package, courtesy of Legacy Motor Club, includes:
Event dates: February 11-16, 2026
Experience is for two. Both guests must be 18 years or older.
Valued at $6000 and experience that is priceless
Donated by: Legacy Motor Club
Fulfilled via email
Starting bid
Built over the course of a year and designed by former professional driver, GM design sculptor Jeff Nowicki, this Mobil 1 Oil Drop Award features the iconic shape of the class-winning No. 33 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R from the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans. The carbon-fiber speed shape was created in a high-pressure autoclave machine and includes special details—such as a rapid prototype miniature engine visible through the rear window. The included oil drop is from the actual Mobil 1 motor oil used in the Le Mans winning race car. The award is modeled after the exclusive Corvette speed shape gifted by General Motors to each new eighth-generation Corvette owner and is one of only ten oil drop awards produced of this series.
Valued at $2500
Donated by: Mobil 1
Shipping available in the US
Starting bid
008: Lyn Hiner - Daytona 1994 Brumos 964 GT America
Celebrate Brumos Racing's 50th anniversary in spectacular style with the Ultimate Artist's Edition of Brumos: An American Racing Icon. This ultra-limited four-volume set includes all 1,600 pages and 2,900 images from the Collector's Edition-but with one extraordinary difference.
Each edition features slipcases individually designed by leading American automotive and modern artists, making every set a true one-of-a-kind masterpiece. Only 10 numbered sets (001–010) and two Author’s Proofs exist.
Every copy is signed, dated, and uniquely envisioned by its artist. This copy features automotive fine artist Lyn Hiner.
More about the Collection: https://tinyurl.com/52hmkjnv
Donated by: Sean Cridland
Shipping available in the US
Starting bid
This painting is an original acrylic on canvas, 36 X 48 in, a series of 3, inspired by tin toy cars made by Payva Spain in the 1950s.
It is a female driver behind the wheel of a Porsche with the "pink pig" livery on a white background.
More about Beau's art: https://therealbeaurobinson.com
Valued at $7000
Donated by: Beau Robinson
Shipping available in the US
Starting bid
Experience the 104th Running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb like never before with this exclusive package featuring:
Event date: June 21, 2026.
Valued at $4500
Donated by: Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Shipping available in the US. Portions fulfilled via email
Starting bid
This Two day ADV GT racing school picks up where the three day school left off, transitioning from student to racer. Polish your skills while adding speed and consistency. Receive on-track instruction and go wheel-to-wheel against the instructors to practice real-life race situations.
Valued at $7000
Donated by: Skip Barber Racing School
Fulfilled via email
Starting bid
Designed to immerse owners and enthusiasts in the ultimate sports car experience, the Porsche Driving Experience is sure to wow you.
Choose from four locations: Atlanta, Los Angeles, Birmingham, or Laguna Seca. Winners can hone their driving skills behind the wheel of their favorite Porsche. Also includes:
Valued at $2,000 with no expiration date
Donated by: Porsche North America
Fulfilled via email
Starting bid
Rev up for an action-packed adventure at the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway July 18-19, 2026! You'll enjoy:
Event dates: July 17-19, 2026
Winner must be 21 years or older to participate in the bourbon experience.
Valued at $1600
Donated by: Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix + Borchetta Bourbon
Fulfilled via email
Starting bid
Experience the thrill of the 2026 IndyCar Series Finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca with this exclusive VIP package, September 4-6, 2026.
Enjoy premium race access, behind-the-scenes experiences, and luxury hospitality as you witness the crowning of the season's champion in unforgettable style.
Event dates: September 4-6, 2026
Valued at $1500
Donated by: WeatherTech Laguna Seca Raceway
Fulfilled via email
Starting bid
Home to the Northeast's only private club at a historic, in-use professional racing circuit, you're invited to a full-day of fully-coached track time at The Drivers Club at Lime Rock Park. Features:
*Driver must be 18 years or older and provide their own vehicle
Valued at $1500
Donated by: Lime Rock Park
Fulfilled via email
Starting bid
This exclusive experience at VIRginia International Raceway includes:
Must be 18 years or older
Valued at $1200
Donated by: VIRginia International Raceway
Fulfilled via email
Starting bid
Experience the thrill of a lifetime alongside two-time Indy 500 winner Al Unser Jr. as he takes you on a pace car ride in the Vintage Indy Dallara EXP at their Road America race.
Event dates: June 20-21, 2026
Must be 18 years or older
Valued at $1200
Donated by: Vintage Indy Registry
Fulfilled via email
Starting bid
Experience the 12 Hours of Sebring, courtesy of Mobil 1, up close and personal with this VIP experience featuring:
Event date: March 21, 2026
Must be 18 years or older
Valued at $1100
Donated by: Mobil 1
Fulfilled via email
Starting bid
Get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the 2026 Miami e-Prix Formula E event with this VIP package featuring:
Event date: January 31, 2026
*Must be 16 years or older to participate in paddock tour
Donated by: Formula E
Fulfilled via email
Starting bid
Experience NASCAR weekend at Lime Rock, July 10-11, in style with this exclusive VIP package, which includes:
Event dates: July 10-11, 2026
Donated by: Lime Rock Park
Fulfilled via email
Starting bid
Experience the "Ultimate Driving Machine" on various sections of the track: go all out on the autocross course; race against the clock in the slalom area; go off-roading in X3/X5's to see just what a BMW Sports Activity Vehicle can really do; or, experience the thrill of racing on a wet surface with DSC turned off; or, participate in a drag race where you have to stop the car in a box at the end of the drag strip. Following the driving sessions, experience a "hot lap taxi ride" with one of the professional driving instructors." Wrap up the day with a selection of hors d'oeuvres along with assorted beer/wine/sodas before departing.
VIP Track Meet takes place at the BMW Performance Center in Greer, South Carolina.
Must be 18 years or older
Donated by: BMW Performance Driving School.
Fulfilled via email
Starting bid
Experience the world of Graham Rahal Brands with this exclusive package! Enjoy a private tour of the GR Brands campus in Zionsville, and see firsthand where passion meets performance. This bundle includes:
Donated by: Graham Rahal Brands
Fulfilled via email
Starting bid
Discover where innovation and precision come to life as you get a behind-the-scenes look at the cutting edge engineering that powers top-tier racing, as well as a 30-minute session on Dallara's state-of-the-art racing simulators.
Donated by: Dallara IndyCar Factory
Fulfilled via email
Starting bid
Bid on this exclusive 8" x 10" poster autographed by 27 of the 33 2025 Indy 500 Festival princesses. This is a one-of-a-kind item, as there has never been an autographed item by the princesses. Package includes:
Event date: May 23, 2026
Donated by: Cindy Sisson and the 500 Festival
Shipping available in the US
Starting bid
Kick off the Month of May with this exclusive VIP hospitality package, courtesy of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, featuring:
Event date: May 9, 2026
Donated by: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Fulfilled via email
Starting bid
Experience the thrill of the Indianapolis 500 qualifying weekend with this exclusive package, courtesy of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, featuring:
Event date: May 16, 2026
Donated by: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Fulfilled via email
Starting bid
Experience the thrill of the Indianapolis 500 qualifying weekend with this exclusive package, courtesy of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, featuring:
Event date: May 17, 2026
Donated by: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Fulfilled via email
Starting bid
Ring in Indy 500 race day with this exclusive 2026 Indy 500 Carb Day VIP package, courtesy of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, featuring:
Event date: May 22, 2026
Donated by: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Fulfilled via email
Starting bid
Witness the Greatest Spectacle in Racing from your exclusive reserved grandstand seats at what is sure to be another sold-out Indianapolis 500, courtesy of Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Winner will receive:
Event date: May 24, 2026
Donated by: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Fulfilled via email
Starting bid
Experience the pinnacle of North American racing alongside RAFA Racing with this exclusive VIP package for two:
Must be 18 years or older
Valued at $5000
Donated by: RAFA Racing
Fulfilled via email
Starting bid
Receive (4) grandstand tickets, courtesy of Bristol Motor Speedway, to the 2026 Food City 500 NASCAR Cup Race on April 12, 2026.
Event date: April 12, 2026
Donated by: Bristol Motor Speedway
Fulfilled via email
Starting bid
The VIKING™ 3350 ADV Jessi the Welder™ Helmet is more than just protective gear—it’s a tribute to trailblazer Jessi Combs, a fearless fabricator, racer, and role model for women in welding. Designed with performance, comfort, and style in mind, this helmet empowers anyone to weld with confidence.
For more information visit https://www.lincolnelectric.com/jessithewelder
Valued at $700
Donated by: The Jessi Combs Foundation
Shipping available in the US.
Starting bid
Own a piece of one of the most iconic family names in racing with this exclusive Wayne Taylor Racing package, featuring:
Valued at $800
Donated by: Wayne Taylor Racing
Shipping available in the US. Partially fulfilled via email.
Starting bid
This exclusive Arrow McLaren bundle includes:
Donated by: Arrow McLaren + NTT Data
Shipping available in the US
Starting bid
Bid on this exclusive crew shirt autographed by Rahal Letterman Lanigan racing team owner Bobby Rahal and owner/driver Graham Rahal.
Donated by: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Shipping available in the US
Starting bid
The Las Vegas Race Watch by Abingdon Co. captures the speed, energy, and excitement of race week on the Strip. Designed for women who live life in the fast lane, it features a bold dial, racing-inspired details, and a durable, sport-ready build. Precision quartz movement ensures dependable timekeeping, while its sleek profile transitions effortlessly from trackside intensity to Vegas nightlife—only 40 pieces were ever produced.
Special features/restrictions: Custom Las Vegas Caseback, Bi-Directional Second Time Zone, 6 Hand Seiko Epson YM12 Movement, 330ft Water Resistance, 2 Non Screw Gasket Crowns, 13.50 Case Thickness, Super Luminova Index and Hands, 20mm Steel Strap, Quick Release Spring Bars, Diver's Buckle, Serial Numbered, 40mm Case Size, 48mm Lug to Lug, 316L Surgical Steel, Black Sunray Dial, Sapphire Crystal, 60 min Stopwatch, 24 Hour Military Time, Date.
More about Angindon: https://abingdonco.com
Valued at $1500
Donated by: Abingdon Co.
Shipping available in the US
Starting bid
This striking cuff is crafted from the metal of a Ferrari 458, painted in the iconic and vibrant Rosso Corsa color synonymous with Ferrari's racing legacy.
To enhance the bold red base, two intersecting stainless steel stripes were added, sourced from the wheel cover of a Mercedes G550.
Inside the cuff, you will find the engraved name of the car it originated from. Crafted by hand in Los Angeles, California, this limited edition item measures 1.25" wide.
Donated by: CRASH Jewelry
Shipping available in the US.
Starting bid
Located in Indianapolis, Indiana, GearBox Studios is a state-of-the-art production studio. Available as a blank canvas or a one-stop-shop, GearBox will help bring your brand creative to the next level.
Valued at $1000
Donated by: CoForce + GearBox Studios
Fulfilled via email
Starting bid
Choose from one of Hooked on Driving's exclusive tracks and put this $500 gift certificate towards an on-track driving experience.
*Winner must provide their own vehicle
Donated by: Hooked on Driving
Fulfilled via email
Starting bid
This exclusive hand-crafted WIMNA x GP moto jacket is crafted from 100% cotton in a heavyweight canvas with a structured feel. Features magnetic button closures and custom WIMNA, GP, and sponsored patches. Size medium.
Customize your own GP Moto Jacket at the Grandstand Project booth at this year's Women with Drive Summit.
Donated by: The Grandstand Project
Shipping available in the US
Starting bid
Bid on this vintage satin Nike Bomber Jacket featuring the Lyn St. James logo from the 1993 Indianapolis 500. Also includes the 1993 Nike Indy 500 brochure.
1993 Indy 500 photograph autographed by Dick Simon and Lyn St. James included.
Donated by: Lyn St. James and Dick Simon
Shipping available in the US
Starting bid
Own a piece of Indianapolis 500 history with this one-of-a-kind Lyn St. James Indianapolis 500 leather jacket.
Donated by: Lyn St. James
Shipping available in the US
Starting bid
Own a piece of racing history with this full-scale replica helmet signed by Lyn St. James and other participants of the 2000 Long Beach Toyota Celebrity Race.
The 2000 Long Beach celebrity race featured a mix of actors and sports figures, including George Lucas, Ashley Judd, Melissa Joan Hart, and John Elway. Other participants included Alyson Hannigan, Antonio Sabato, Jr., Rachel Hunter and baseball Hall of Famer Robin Yount.
The event was won by actor Josh Brolin.
Donated by: Lyn St. James
Shipping available in the US
Starting bid
The winner will receive a set of Michelin Tires, suitable for any passenger car or light truck.
Motorsport tires are not eligible for promotion. Must be redeemed within 1 year of the auction date.
Donated by: Michelin North America
Fulfilled via email
Starting bid
Turn your favorite racing memories into a one-of-a-kind keepsake. The winner will receive a 5-foot-by-7-foot handcrafted quilt from their own collection of racing shirts. The winner can send up to 15 shirts, crew shirts, or firesuits.
Allow up to 3-6 weeks for completion.
Donated by: Torq'd
Fulfilled via email
Starting bid
This Snap-on Tools 51pc 3/8" Drive 6-Point Metric/SAE Flank Drive Xtra General Service Set with PRO-FI Organization in red includes (46) SAE/metric shallow and deep sockets, (3) extensions, universal joint, and FL80 ratchet in a PRO-FI Organization fitted storage case.
Valued at $2000
Donated by: Snap-on Tools
Shipping available in the US. Shipping fee covered by Snap-on.
Starting bid
This Snap-on Tools Bundle includes:
Valued at $2314
Donated by: Snap-on Tools
Shipping available in the US. Shipping fee covered by Snap-on.
Starting bid
This Snap-on Tools Bundle includes:
Valued at $2839
Donated by: Snap-On Tools
Shipping available in the US. Shipping fee covered by Snap-on.
Starting bid
This Snap-on Tools bundles includes:
Valued at $2479
Donated by: Snap-on Tools
Shipping available in the US. Shipping fee covered by Snap-on.
Starting bid
This Snap-on Tools Micro Top Chest in gloss black is perfect for storing small items such as business cards, pens, paper clips, and much more. It features three 1" high x 3-3/4" deep drawers.
Donated by: Snap-on Tools
Shipping available in the US. Shipping fee covered by Snap-on.
Starting bid
This Snap-on Tools Micro Top Chest in gloss teal is perfect for storing small items such as business cards, pens, paper clips, and much more. It features three 1" high x 3-3/4" deep drawers.
Donated by: Snap-on Tools
Shipping available in the US. Shipping fee covered by Snap-on.
