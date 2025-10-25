2025 WIMNA Auction

Own a special piece of NASCAR history with this custom full-size WIMNA-branded helmet worn by Michael McDowell at the Martinsville NASCAR Cup race.





This collectible represents a landmark moment as Gainbridge, McDowell, and Spire Motorsports showcased their support for WIMNA on October 25, 2025, on one of racing’s biggest stages.





Features:

Full-size race-worn Bell helmet with WIMNA + #71 livery

Painted by Indocil art

Created exclusively for Michael McDowell at the Martinsville NASCAR Cup race

A unique symbol of allyship and support for women in motorsports

Autographed hero card

Valued at $3400





Donated by: Spire Motorsports + Gainbridge





Shipping available in the US