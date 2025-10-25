Hosted by

2025 WIMNA Auction

100 South Capitol Avenue Indianapolis IN 46225 WIMNA room

Michael McDowell No. 71 Gainbridge/WIMNA Chevrolet helmet
$1,500

Starting bid

Own a special piece of NASCAR history with this custom full-size WIMNA-branded helmet worn by Michael McDowell at the Martinsville NASCAR Cup race.


This collectible represents a landmark moment as Gainbridge, McDowell, and Spire Motorsports showcased their support for WIMNA on October 25, 2025, on one of racing’s biggest stages.


Features:

  • Full-size race-worn Bell helmet with WIMNA + #71 livery
  • Painted by Indocil art 
  • Created exclusively for Michael McDowell at the Martinsville NASCAR Cup race
  • A unique symbol of allyship and support for women in motorsports
  • Autographed hero card

Valued at $3400


Donated by: Spire Motorsports + Gainbridge


Shipping available in the US

Michael McDowell – Sparco WIMNA Race Uniform (Martinsville)
$1,000

Starting bid

Own a remarkable piece of NASCAR and WIMNA history. Daytona 500 Champion Michael McDowell wore this official Sparco uniform during the Martinsville NASCAR Cup Series race, where the No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet proudly carried the WIMNA branding as its primary sponsor.


A rare collectible, symbolizing performance, partnership, and the advancement of women in motorsports.


Includes an autographed hero card.


Valued at $2000


Donated by: Spire Motorsports + Gainbridge


Shipping available in the US

No. 71 Michael McDowell WIMNA Race-used Hood
$500

Starting bid

This one-of-a-kind auction item is the actual hood from the No. 71 Gainbridge/WIMNA Chevrolet—featuring the bold WIMNA logo showcased on national television and seen by millions of race fans. It represents not only an iconic race weekend but a historic moment for WIMNA as we continue to elevate our visibility in the sport we love.

Features:

  • Authentic race-used hood from the No. 71 Chevrolet
  • Driven by Michael McDowell, 2021 Daytona 500 Champion
  • Custom Gainbridge/WIMNA livery displayed during the Martinsville NASCAR Cup Series race

Valued at $1500


Donated by Spired Motorsports + Gainbridge

Spire Motorsports No. 71 WIMNA Crew Shirt + Pit Wall Banner
$200

Starting bid

Own a piece of WIMNA history with this race-worn Spire Motorsports No. 71 WIMNA crew shirt. Worn by the crew chief, Travis Peterson, of the Michael McDowell-driven NASCAR Cup car.


Decorate the walls with this exclusive one-of-a-kind pit wall banner, used during the NASCAR Martinsville Cup race by the Spire Motorsports No. 71 WIMNA team, driven by Michael McDowell.


Includes an autographed hero card.


Valued at $400


Donated by: Spire Motorsports + Gainbridge


Shipping available in the US

Legacy Motor Club 2026 Daytona 500 VIP Experience
$3,000

Starting bid

This VIP Daytona 500 package, courtesy of Legacy Motor Club, includes:

  • A fully immersive experience for Speedweeks at Daytona
  • (5) night hotel stay at team hotel, one room for two (February 11-16, 2026)
  • Access to Daytona 500 Qualifying Races ("The Duels"), Truck, Xfinity, and Cup races
  • Ground transportation to and from the hotel to the track
  • Exclusive at-track experience, including private tour of team haulers, garage, and pit areas, pre-race ceremonies, and team pit box seating
  • VIP meet-and-greet with Erik Jones, John Hunter Nemechek, The King of NASCAR Richard Petty, team owner and seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, and the entire leadership team of Legacy Motor Club
  • Exclusive dinner with the team
  • Legacy Motor Club swag bag
  • Engaging experience in the team's hospitality space.

Event dates: February 11-16, 2026


Experience is for two. Both guests must be 18 years or older.


Valued at $6000 and experience that is priceless


Donated by: Legacy Motor Club


Fulfilled via email

Mobil 1 x Corvette Racing Le Mans Oil Drop Award
$1,200

Starting bid

Built over the course of a year and designed by former professional driver, GM design sculptor Jeff Nowicki, this Mobil 1 Oil Drop Award features the iconic shape of the class-winning No. 33 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R from the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans. The carbon-fiber speed shape was created in a high-pressure autoclave machine and includes special details—such as a rapid prototype miniature engine visible through the rear window. The included oil drop is from the actual Mobil 1 motor oil used in the Le Mans winning race car. The award is modeled after the exclusive Corvette speed shape gifted by General Motors to each new eighth-generation Corvette owner and is one of only ten oil drop awards produced of this series.


Valued at $2500


Donated by: Mobil 1


Shipping available in the US

Ultimate Artist’s Edition of Brumos: An American Racing Icon
$2,000

Starting bid

008: Lyn Hiner - Daytona 1994 Brumos 964 GT America


Celebrate Brumos Racing's 50th anniversary in spectacular style with the Ultimate Artist's Edition of Brumos: An American Racing Icon. This ultra-limited four-volume set includes all 1,600 pages and 2,900 images from the Collector's Edition-but with one extraordinary difference.


Each edition features slipcases individually designed by leading American automotive and modern artists, making every set a true one-of-a-kind masterpiece. Only 10 numbered sets (001–010) and two Author’s Proofs exist.


Every copy is signed, dated, and uniquely envisioned by its artist. This copy features automotive fine artist Lyn Hiner.


More about the Collection: https://tinyurl.com/52hmkjnv


Donated by: Sean Cridland


Shipping available in the US

"Ham Sammich" Painting by Beau Robinson
$3,500

Starting bid

This painting is an original acrylic on canvas, 36 X 48 in, a series of 3, inspired by tin toy cars made by Payva Spain in the 1950s.


It is a female driver behind the wheel of a Porsche with the "pink pig" livery on a white background.

More about Beau's art: https://therealbeaurobinson.com


Valued at $7000


Donated by: Beau Robinson


Shipping available in the US

2026 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb VIP Package
$2,000

Starting bid

Experience the 104th Running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb like never before with this exclusive package featuring:

  • (2) VIP tickets to the 2026 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
  • Opportunity to wave the green flag for one of the competitors
  • Women's size small Kuhl jacket featuring Leen custom pins (2023-25 Loni Unser and 2025 Emilia Hartford)

Event date: June 21, 2026.


Valued at $4500


Donated by: Pikes Peak International Hill Climb


Shipping available in the US. Portions fulfilled via email

Skip Barber Two Day ADV GT Racing School Certificate
$3,000

Starting bid

This Two day ADV GT racing school picks up where the three day school left off, transitioning from student to racer. Polish your skills while adding speed and consistency. Receive on-track instruction and go wheel-to-wheel against the instructors to practice real-life race situations.


Valued at $7000


Donated by: Skip Barber Racing School


Fulfilled via email

$2000 Porsche Driving Experience Gift Certificate
$1,000

Starting bid

Designed to immerse owners and enthusiasts in the ultimate sports car experience, the Porsche Driving Experience is sure to wow you.


Choose from four locations: Atlanta, Los Angeles, Birmingham, or Laguna Seca. Winners can hone their driving skills behind the wheel of their favorite Porsche. Also includes:

  • (2) Porsche hats
  • (2) Porsche tumblers

Valued at $2,000 with no expiration date

Donated by: Porsche North America


Fulfilled via email

2026 Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix Experience
$800

Starting bid

Rev up for an action-packed adventure at the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway July 18-19, 2026! You'll enjoy:

  • (4) weekend grandstand tickets
  • (4) exclusive paddock passes
  • (1) reserved parking pass
  • (1) event hat signed by 2025 race winner Josef Newgarden
  • Blend your own bourbon experience for four (4) at the Nashville Big Machine Distillery

Event dates: July 17-19, 2026


Winner must be 21 years or older to participate in the bourbon experience.


Valued at $1600


Donated by: Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix + Borchetta Bourbon


Fulfilled via email

2026 IndyCar Season Finale VIP Package
$500

Starting bid

Experience the thrill of the 2026 IndyCar Series Finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca with this exclusive VIP package, September 4-6, 2026.


Enjoy premium race access, behind-the-scenes experiences, and luxury hospitality as you witness the crowning of the season's champion in unforgettable style.

  • (2) VIP Hospitality Tickets
  • (2) IndyCar Two-Seater Rides
  • (2) VIP Gift Bags
  • (1) VIP Parking Pass
  • Exclusive Meet-and-Greet Opportunities

Event dates: September 4-6, 2026


Valued at $1500


Donated by: WeatherTech Laguna Seca Raceway


Fulfilled via email

The Drivers Club at Lime Rock Park Member for a Day
$700

Starting bid

Home to the Northeast's only private club at a historic, in-use professional racing circuit, you're invited to a full-day of fully-coached track time at The Drivers Club at Lime Rock Park. Features:

  • Shared-driver fee waived
  • Four hours of on track with professional driving coach
  • Fully catered
  • Liability insurance included
  • Helmet rental fee waived


*Driver must be 18 years or older and provide their own vehicle


Valued at $1500


Donated by: Lime Rock Park


Fulfilled via email

VIR Guest Driving Days for Two
$500

Starting bid

This exclusive experience at VIRginia International Raceway includes:

  • Two consecutive days of driving as guests of the VIR Club
  • One overnight stay at The Lodge at VIR for two (one room for two)
  • Breakfast and lunch for each day
  • Karting session for two at VIR Kart Track

Must be 18 years or older


Valued at $1200


Donated by: VIRginia International Raceway


Fulfilled via email

Vintage Indy Pace Car Ride with Al Unser Jr.
$500

Starting bid

Experience the thrill of a lifetime alongside two-time Indy 500 winner Al Unser Jr. as he takes you on a pace car ride in the Vintage Indy Dallara EXP at their Road America race.


Event dates: June 20-21, 2026


Must be 18 years or older


Valued at $1200


Donated by: Vintage Indy Registry


Fulfilled via email

Mobil 1 12 Hours of Sebring VIP Experience
$500

Starting bid

Experience the 12 Hours of Sebring, courtesy of Mobil 1, up close and personal with this VIP experience featuring:

  • (2) hospitality VIP credentials, including race admission
  • (1) parking pass
  • Pit tour during the race

Event date: March 21, 2026


Must be 18 years or older


Valued at $1100


Donated by: Mobil 1


Fulfilled via email

Two (2) 2026 Miami e-Prix Tickets + Guided Paddock Tour
$150

Starting bid

Get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the 2026 Miami e-Prix Formula E event with this VIP package featuring:

  • (2) tickets to the 2026 Miami e-Prix Formula E race
  • Guided tour of paddock, team garages, and race control by Formula E's VP of Sporting and WIMNA Co-Founder Beth Paretta

Event date: January 31, 2026


*Must be 16 years or older to participate in paddock tour


Donated by: Formula E


Fulfilled via email

Lime Rock NASCAR VIP Weekend
$400

Starting bid

Experience NASCAR weekend at Lime Rock, July 10-11, in style with this exclusive VIP package, which includes:

  • (2) Champions Club tickets featuring all-inclusive food, beer, wine, and beverages
  • event gifts
  • guest speakers
  • VIP parking pass

Event dates: July 10-11, 2026


Donated by: Lime Rock Park


Fulfilled via email

BMW Performance Center VIP Track Meet
$300

Starting bid

Experience the "Ultimate Driving Machine" on various sections of the track: go all out on the autocross course; race against the clock in the slalom area; go off-roading in X3/X5's to see just what a BMW Sports Activity Vehicle can really do; or, experience the thrill of racing on a wet surface with DSC turned off; or, participate in a drag race where you have to stop the car in a box at the end of the drag strip. Following the driving sessions, experience a "hot lap taxi ride" with one of the professional driving instructors." Wrap up the day with a selection of hors d'oeuvres along with assorted beer/wine/sodas before departing.


VIP Track Meet takes place at the BMW Performance Center in Greer, South Carolina.


Must be 18 years or older


Donated by: BMW Performance Driving School.


Fulfilled via email

Graham Rahal Brands Campus Tour
$200

Starting bid

Experience the world of Graham Rahal Brands with this exclusive package! Enjoy a private tour of the GR Brands campus in Zionsville, and see firsthand where passion meets performance. This bundle includes:

  • Private tour of Graham Rahal Brands campus
  • $50 certificate for Rahal Powersports
  • 10% off service at Rahal Paint Protection
  • $50 towards merchandise at Graham Rahal Performance

Donated by: Graham Rahal Brands


Fulfilled via email

Dallara IndyCar Factory Experience
$100

Starting bid

Discover where innovation and precision come to life as you get a behind-the-scenes look at the cutting edge engineering that powers top-tier racing, as well as a 30-minute session on Dallara's state-of-the-art racing simulators.


Donated by: Dallara IndyCar Factory


Fulfilled via email

2026 Indy 500 Festival VIP Package
$150

Starting bid

Bid on this exclusive 8" x 10" poster autographed by 27 of the 33 2025 Indy 500 Festival princesses. This is a one-of-a-kind item, as there has never been an autographed item by the princesses. Package includes:

  • One-of-a-kind autographed 2025 Indy 500 Festival princesses poster
  • (4) VIP tickets to 2026 Indy 500 Festival Parade


Event date: May 23, 2026


Donated by: Cindy Sisson and the 500 Festival


Shipping available in the US

2026 Indianapolis Grand Prix VIP Package
$200

Starting bid

Kick off the Month of May with this exclusive VIP hospitality package, courtesy of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, featuring:

  • (2) 2026 Grand Prix of Indianapolis tickets
  • (2) 2026 Grand Prix of Indianapolis credentials
  • (2) 2026 Grand Prix of Indianapolis hospitality passes

Event date: May 9, 2026


Donated by: Indianapolis Motor Speedway


Fulfilled via email

2026 Saturday Indy 500 Qualifying Package
$200

Starting bid

Experience the thrill of the Indianapolis 500 qualifying weekend with this exclusive package, courtesy of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, featuring:

  • (2) tickets to Saturday Indy 500 qualifying
  • (2) premium hospitality passes

Event date: May 16, 2026


Donated by: Indianapolis Motor Speedway


Fulfilled via email

2026 Indy 500 Sunday Qualifying Package
$200

Starting bid

Experience the thrill of the Indianapolis 500 qualifying weekend with this exclusive package, courtesy of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, featuring:

  • (2) tickets to Sunday Indy 500 qualifying
  • (2) premium hospitality passes

Event date: May 17, 2026


Donated by: Indianapolis Motor Speedway


Fulfilled via email

2026 Indy 500 Carb Day VIP Package
$200

Starting bid

Ring in Indy 500 race day with this exclusive 2026 Indy 500 Carb Day VIP package, courtesy of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, featuring:

  • (2) 2026 Indy 500 Carb Day tickets
  • (2) 2026 Indy 500 Carb Day VIP Concert tickets

Event date: May 22, 2026


Donated by: Indianapolis Motor Speedway


Fulfilled via email

2026 Indy 500 Package
$200

Starting bid

Witness the Greatest Spectacle in Racing from your exclusive reserved grandstand seats at what is sure to be another sold-out Indianapolis 500, courtesy of Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Winner will receive:

  • (2) 2026 Indy 500 reserved grandstand tickets
  • (1) 2025 event program signed by last year's starting field

Event date: May 24, 2026


Donated by: Indianapolis Motor Speedway


Fulfilled via email

Rafa Racing VIP Experience
$2,500

Starting bid

Experience the pinnacle of North American racing alongside RAFA Racing with this exclusive VIP package for two:

  • Trackside suite access
  • Sit atop the pit box during the race
  • Private meet-and-greet with team drivers
  • Performance coaching session
  • Garage and paddock tour
  • All-inclusive hospitality suite
  • Luxury swag bag

Must be 18 years or older


Valued at $5000


Donated by: RAFA Racing


Fulfilled via email

4 Tickets to NASCAR Cup Race at Bristol Motor Speedway
$200

Starting bid

Receive (4) grandstand tickets, courtesy of Bristol Motor Speedway, to the 2026 Food City 500 NASCAR Cup Race on April 12, 2026.


Event date: April 12, 2026


Donated by: Bristol Motor Speedway


Fulfilled via email

Jessi the Welder Helmet
$300

Starting bid

The VIKING™ 3350 ADV Jessi the Welder™ Helmet is more than just protective gear—it’s a tribute to trailblazer Jessi Combs, a fearless fabricator, racer, and role model for women in welding. Designed with performance, comfort, and style in mind, this helmet empowers anyone to weld with confidence.


For more information visit https://www.lincolnelectric.com/jessithewelder

 

Valued at $700


Donated by: The Jessi Combs Foundation


Shipping available in the US.

Wayne Taylor Racing Autographed Glove Package
$400

Starting bid

Own a piece of one of the most iconic family names in racing with this exclusive Wayne Taylor Racing package, featuring:

  • Ricky Taylor no. 10 Cadillac WTR V-Series.R signed gloves
  • Ricky Taylor hero card
  • Jordan Taylor signed signed gloves
  • Jordan Taylor hero card
  • (2) WTR team caps
  • WTR shop tour for two (2)
  • Q&A with WTR team manager, Anton Julian

Valued at $800


Donated by: Wayne Taylor Racing


Shipping available in the US. Partially fulfilled via email.

2025 Nolan Siegel Arrow McLaren Fire Suit + Diecast Bundle
$600

Starting bid

This exclusive Arrow McLaren bundle includes:

  • 2025 autographed race-worn fire suit from Arrow McLaren driver Nolan Siegel
  • 1:18 Nolan Siegel Diecast
  • (1) NTT Data Arrow McLaren IndyCar 12oz. Insulated Tumbler
  • (1) NTT Data Arrow McLaren Puff Crossbody Bag


Donated by: Arrow McLaren + NTT Data


Shipping available in the US

Graham & Bobby Rahal Autographed Crew Shirt
$100

Starting bid

Bid on this exclusive crew shirt autographed by Rahal Letterman Lanigan racing team owner Bobby Rahal and owner/driver Graham Rahal.


Donated by: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing


Shipping available in the US

Abingdon Co. Las Vegas Race Watch - Limited Edition
$500

Starting bid

The Las Vegas Race Watch by Abingdon Co. captures the speed, energy, and excitement of race week on the Strip. Designed for women who live life in the fast lane, it features a bold dial, racing-inspired details, and a durable, sport-ready build. Precision quartz movement ensures dependable timekeeping, while its sleek profile transitions effortlessly from trackside intensity to Vegas nightlife—only 40 pieces were ever produced.


Special features/restrictions: Custom Las Vegas Caseback, Bi-Directional Second Time Zone, 6 Hand Seiko Epson YM12 Movement, 330ft Water Resistance, 2 Non Screw Gasket Crowns, 13.50 Case Thickness, Super Luminova Index and Hands, 20mm Steel Strap, Quick Release Spring Bars, Diver's Buckle, Serial Numbered, 40mm Case Size, 48mm Lug to Lug, 316L Surgical Steel, Black Sunray Dial, Sapphire Crystal, 60 min Stopwatch, 24 Hour Military Time, Date.

More about Angindon: https://abingdonco.com

Valued at $1500


Donated by: Abingdon Co.


Shipping available in the US

Ferrari 458 Crossover Cuff
$50

Starting bid

This striking cuff is crafted from the metal of a Ferrari 458, painted in the iconic and vibrant Rosso Corsa color synonymous with Ferrari's racing legacy.


To enhance the bold red base, two intersecting stainless steel stripes were added, sourced from the wheel cover of a Mercedes G550.


Inside the cuff, you will find the engraved name of the car it originated from. Crafted by hand in Los Angeles, California, this limited edition item measures 1.25" wide.


Donated by: CRASH Jewelry


Shipping available in the US.


CoForce GearBox Studios Studio Rental
$400

Starting bid

Located in Indianapolis, Indiana, GearBox Studios is a state-of-the-art production studio. Available as a blank canvas or a one-stop-shop, GearBox will help bring your brand creative to the next level.


Valued at $1000


Donated by: CoForce + GearBox Studios


Fulfilled via email

$500 Hooked on Driving Gift Certificate
$200

Starting bid

Choose from one of Hooked on Driving's exclusive tracks and put this $500 gift certificate towards an on-track driving experience.


*Winner must provide their own vehicle


Donated by: Hooked on Driving


Fulfilled via email

The Grandstand Project Custom WIMNA x GP Moto Jacket
$400

Starting bid

This exclusive hand-crafted WIMNA x GP moto jacket is crafted from 100% cotton in a heavyweight canvas with a structured feel. Features magnetic button closures and custom WIMNA, GP, and sponsored patches. Size medium.


Customize your own GP Moto Jacket at the Grandstand Project booth at this year's Women with Drive Summit.


Donated by: The Grandstand Project


Shipping available in the US

Nike Jacket with Lyn St. James Logo from 1993 Indy 500
$150

Starting bid

Bid on this vintage satin Nike Bomber Jacket featuring the Lyn St. James logo from the 1993 Indianapolis 500. Also includes the 1993 Nike Indy 500 brochure.


1993 Indy 500 photograph autographed by Dick Simon and Lyn St. James included.


Donated by: Lyn St. James and Dick Simon


Shipping available in the US

Lyn St. James Indianapolis 500 Leather Jacket
$150

Starting bid

Own a piece of Indianapolis 500 history with this one-of-a-kind Lyn St. James Indianapolis 500 leather jacket.


Donated by: Lyn St. James


Shipping available in the US

2000 Long Beach Toyota Celebrity Race Autographed Helmet
$200

Starting bid

Own a piece of racing history with this full-scale replica helmet signed by Lyn St. James and other participants of the 2000 Long Beach Toyota Celebrity Race.


The 2000 Long Beach celebrity race featured a mix of actors and sports figures, including George Lucas, Ashley Judd, Melissa Joan Hart, and John Elway. Other participants included Alyson Hannigan, Antonio Sabato, Jr., Rachel Hunter and baseball Hall of Famer Robin Yount.


The event was won by actor Josh Brolin. 

Donated by: Lyn St. James


Shipping available in the US

Set of Four Michelin Tires
$500

Starting bid

The winner will receive a set of Michelin Tires, suitable for any passenger car or light truck.


Motorsport tires are not eligible for promotion. Must be redeemed within 1 year of the auction date.


Donated by: Michelin North America


Fulfilled via email

Torq'd Handmade T-Shirt Quilt
$200

Starting bid

Turn your favorite racing memories into a one-of-a-kind keepsake. The winner will receive a 5-foot-by-7-foot handcrafted quilt from their own collection of racing shirts. The winner can send up to 15 shirts, crew shirts, or firesuits.


Allow up to 3-6 weeks for completion.


Donated by: Torq'd


Fulfilled via email

Snap-on 51pc 3/8" Drive 6-Point Metric/SAE Flank Drive Set
$800

Starting bid

This Snap-on Tools 51pc 3/8" Drive 6-Point Metric/SAE Flank Drive Xtra General Service Set with PRO-FI Organization in red includes (46) SAE/metric shallow and deep sockets, (3) extensions, universal joint, and FL80 ratchet in a PRO-FI Organization fitted storage case.


Valued at $2000


Donated by: Snap-on Tools


Shipping available in the US. Shipping fee covered by Snap-on.

Snap-on Tools Bundle #1
$800

Starting bid

This Snap-on Tools Bundle includes:

  • Instinct Long Heavy-Duty 45 Degree Pick
  • 1200 Lumen Rechargeable Battery Mini Worklight
  • 6 pc Combination Instinct Soft Grip Screwdriver Set (Pink)
  • Borescope with 8.5 mm Imager with Mirror and Magnet Accessory
  • 44pc 1/4" Drive 6-Point Metric/SAE Flank Drive Xtra General Service Set

Valued at $2314


Donated by: Snap-on Tools


Shipping available in the US. Shipping fee covered by Snap-on.

Snap-on Tools Bundle #2
$800

Starting bid

This Snap-on Tools Bundle includes:

  • Instinct Long Heavy-Duty 45 Degree Pick
  • 1200 Lumen Rechargeable Battery Mini Worklight
  • 3 pc Pliers Set (Red)
  • 1200 Lumen Underhood Clamp Light (Black)
  • 51pc 3/8" Drive 6-Point Metric/SAE Flank Drive Xtra General Service Set

Valued at $2839


Donated by: Snap-On Tools


Shipping available in the US. Shipping fee covered by Snap-on.

Snap-on Tools Bundle #3
$800

Starting bid

This Snap-on Tools bundles includes:

  • Diagnostic Thermal Laser
  • 44pc 1/4" Drive 6-Point Metric/SAE Flank Drive Xtra General Service Set

Valued at $2479


Donated by: Snap-on Tools


Shipping available in the US. Shipping fee covered by Snap-on.

Snap-on Micro Top Chest - Gloss Black
$50

Starting bid

This Snap-on Tools Micro Top Chest in gloss black is perfect for storing small items such as business cards, pens, paper clips, and much more. It features three 1" high x 3-3/4" deep drawers.


Donated by: Snap-on Tools


Shipping available in the US. Shipping fee covered by Snap-on.

Snap-on Micro Top Chest - Gloss Teal
$50

Starting bid

This Snap-on Tools Micro Top Chest in gloss teal is perfect for storing small items such as business cards, pens, paper clips, and much more. It features three 1" high x 3-3/4" deep drawers.


Donated by: Snap-on Tools


Shipping available in the US. Shipping fee covered by Snap-on.

