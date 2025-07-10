2025 Wine and Cheese Fundraiser

Hosted by
Buy 1 ticket to attend the 2025 BYOC Wine and Cheese Fundraiser. Admits 1.
Buy group tickets ($85 ea.) to attend the 2025 BYOC Wine and Cheese Fundraiser. Admits 5.
Buy group tickets ($115 ea.) to attend the 2025 BYOC Wine and Cheese Fundraiser. Admits 5. Includes 5 bottles of wine.
Buy 1 ticket to attend the 2025 BYOC Wine and Cheese Fundraiser. Admits 1. You will take home 1 bottle of wine.
For youth 20 years old or younger, enjoy the evening with a non-alcoholic beverage. Admits 1 youth to attend the 2025 BYOC Wine and Cheese Fundraiser.
Buy 1 ticket to attend the 2025 BYOC Wine and Cheese Fundraiser and have a booth to promote your business. Admits 1.
Receive 2 tickets to the event and a business booth (6') where you can promote your business.
Receive 4 tickets to the event and publicity. You will receive 4 bottles of wine to take home.
Support the event by supporting the food, media arrangements, and room arrangements. You will receive publicity to showcase your sponsorship. You will have a booth to showcase your business.
Buy 8 tickets to attend the 2025 BYOC Wine and Cheese Fundraiser. Admits 8. You will receive 8 bottles of wine to take home.
Receive 8 tickets to attend the 2025 BYOC Wine and Cheese Fundraiser and have a business booth. Admits 8. You will receive 8 bottles of wine to take home and receive publicity to showcase your business on the program, on the website, and on social media. You will have a booth to showcase your business.
Receive 10 tickets and a business booth. Admits 10. We will showcase your support through publicity in the program book, on the website, and on social media. You will have a booth to showcase your business. You will receive 10 bottles of wine to take home.
Receive 12 tickets and a business booth. We will showcase your support through publicity in the program book, on the website, and on social media. You will have a booth to showcase your business. You will receive 12 bottles of wine to take home. You will receive special publicity in addition to our standard publicity.
Receive 16 tickets and a Business Booth. We will showcase your support through publicity in the program book, on the website, and on social media. You will have a booth to showcase your business. You will receive 10 bottles of wine to take home. You will be featured on our event banner and receive extra special publicity throughout 2025. You will receive 16 bottles of wine to take home.
