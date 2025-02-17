2025 Wine Down: Sundresses & Fedoras

About this event
All ticket purchases include the following while supplies last: Souvenir wine glass (while supplies last) 4 tickets to our selection of wine samples (unlimited wine tasting option available onsite for $20.00) Free bottled water Free parking Access to a variety of local food trucks (all food is available for purchase a la carte) ***Must show tickets to attend*** ***No Refunds for this event***
All ticket purchases include the following while supplies last: Souvenir wine glass (while supplies last) 4 tickets to our selection of wine samples (unlimited wine tasting option available onsite for $20.00) Free bottled water Free parking Access to a variety of local food trucks (all food is available for purchase a la carte) ***Must show tickets to attend*** ***No Refunds for this event***
This VIP ticket includes private seating under a gazebo. Your VIP experience will include the following: - Reserved seating under the gazebo - Complimentary VIP Food Experience - 6 wine tasting tickets - Souvenir wine glass ***Must show tickets to attend*** ***No Refunds for this event***
This VIP ticket includes private seating for 8 guests under a gazebo. Your VIP experience will include the following: - Table and seats for 8 guests - Complimentary bottle of wine for your table - Complimentary VIP Food Experience - 6 wine tasting tickets for each of your guests - Souvenir wine glasses for each of your guests ***Must show tickets to attend*** ***No Refunds for this event***
Vendor Fee
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