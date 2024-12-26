2026 Wing Chun Lab

ADD YOUR DONATION AMOUNT. This donation is for people who want to show support but do NOT wish to participate in this event. Please note that only registered Lab Partipicants are allowed to attend the Wing Chun lab (no spectators or guests). Your contribution is greatly appreciated and will help to ensure that we can continue providing this one-of-a-kind martial arts live training experience.

ADD YOUR DONATION AMOUNT. This donation is for people who want to show support but do NOT wish to participate in this event. Please note that only registered Lab Partipicants are allowed to attend the Wing Chun lab (no spectators or guests). Your contribution is greatly appreciated and will help to ensure that we can continue providing this one-of-a-kind martial arts live training experience.

More details...