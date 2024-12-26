2026 Wing Chun Lab

This is a donation-based, Proud-2-Contribute event! The base donation amount to participate is $20. Please add whatever donation amount you can to make this event a success. Any contribution is needed and appreciated. If you're unable to add on a contribution, no worries. You're still welcome to sign up and participate!
This is a donation-based, Proud-2-Contribute event! The base donation amount to participate is $20. Please add whatever donation amount you can to make this event a success. Any contribution is needed and appreciated. If you're unable to add on a contribution, no worries. You're still welcome to sign up and participate!
Support Donation (for non-participants)
Free
ADD YOUR DONATION AMOUNT. This donation is for people who want to show support but do NOT wish to participate in this event. Please note that only registered Lab Partipicants are allowed to attend the Wing Chun lab (no spectators or guests). Your contribution is greatly appreciated and will help to ensure that we can continue providing this one-of-a-kind martial arts live training experience.
ADD YOUR DONATION AMOUNT. This donation is for people who want to show support but do NOT wish to participate in this event. Please note that only registered Lab Partipicants are allowed to attend the Wing Chun lab (no spectators or guests). Your contribution is greatly appreciated and will help to ensure that we can continue providing this one-of-a-kind martial arts live training experience.
Add a donation for Wing Chun MD
$
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