2025 Wings Over the Fairway Invite

Your Team will join us for an exciting day as registration opens at 9 AM! You'll be greeted with your badge, golf lineup, and a cart ready for your clubs and adventure on the course. Plus, enjoy your exclusive Flight Bag and two drink tickets to kick off the festivities!
Indulge in a delightful brunch starting at 9 AM at Trappers, where an exquisite spread awaits you. Savor each bite while placing your bids in our enticing silent auctions. Our Opening Ceremony will commence at 10:30 AM, setting the stage for an unforgettable day. Brunch will continue until 11 AM, just before we launch into the Shotgun Start.
As you navigate the beautiful Trappers Turn Golf Course, relish the camaraderie of friends, family, and our esteemed sponsors. Engage in friendly competition with a variety of games designed to add an extra layer of excitement to your experience.
As teams return, why not take a moment to unwind? Grab a refreshing drink and a custom cigar, then head to the patio to relax and explore the captivating silent auction items. Our thoughtfully curated dinner, crafted to delight your palate, will be served at 4:30 PM, accompanied by an awards reception, thrilling hole games prizes, and plenty of fun—all in support of our mission to secure land for The Eagles Journey, a Center for Rural Veterans and Families. This vital center will provide veterans and their families with the essential support they deserve, right in the heart of their home communities. Join us in making a meaningful difference!
Legacy Sponsor $10,000.00
**Legacy Sponsors Benefits** $10,000.00
1. Key Event Sponsor designation as a Legacy Sponsor.
2. Participation of two teams (a total of eight players).
3. One hole sponsorship for a company or family, with three additional course signs featuring your logo and information placed at key locations.
4. Company logo displayed on golf carts.
5. Premier placement for an exhibition table (optional).
6. Prime banner placement on the patio/reception area.
7. Logo displayed on select tables at the reception.
8. Additional Logo placement at the entrance.
9. Full-page sponsor listing and logo featured in the event book (in collaboration with our PR team).
10. Recognition across our new podcasts (including guest appearances), social media, website, and media outlets.
11. Engaging promotional touch with our flight bags, which will include your company's swag and contact information (220 bags total).
**PLAYERS**
Valor Sponsors $5,000.00
$5,000
**Valor Sponsors Benefits** $5000.00
1. Event Sponsor designation as a Valor Sponsor.
2. Participation of one team (a total of four players).
3. One hole sponsorship for a company or family, with Two additional course signs featuring your logo and information placed at key locations.
5. Exhibition table (optional).
6. Banner placement on the patio/reception area.
7. Half-page sponsor listing and logo featured in the event book (in collaboration with our PR team).
8. Recognition across our new podcasts, social media, website, and media outlets.
9. Engaging promotional touch with our flight bags, which will include your company's swag and contact information (220 bags total).
**PLAYERS**
Liberty Sponsor
$2,500
1. Event Sponsor designation as a Liberty Sponsor.
2. Participation of one team (4 players).
3. One hole sponsorship for a company or family, with two additional course signs featuring your logo and information placed at key locations.
4. Exhibition table (optional).
5. Banner placement on the patio/reception area.
6. Half-page sponsor listing and logo featured in the event book (in collaboration with our PR team).
7. Recognition across our new podcasts, social media, website, and media outlets.
8. Engaging promotional touch with our flight bags, which will include your company's swag and contact information (220 bags total).
Liberty Tree Sponsor without a Team
$2,500
1. Event Sponsor designation as a Liberty Sponsor.
2. One hole sponsorship for a company or family, with two additional course signs featuring your logo and information placed at key locations.
3. Exhibition table (optional).
4. Banner placement on the patio/reception area.
5. Half-page sponsor listing and logo featured in the event book (in collaboration with our PR team).
6. Recognition across our new podcasts, social media, website, and media outlets.
7. Engaging promotional touch with our flight bags, which will include your company's swag and contact information (220 bags total).
1. Event Sponsor designation as a
Host Sponsor.
2. Participation of one team (4 players).
3. One hole sponsorship for a company or family, with two additional course signs featuring your logo and information placed at key locations.
4. Exhibition table (optional).
5. Your company designed information at Dinner tables & Banner placement on the patio/reception area.
6. Full-page sponsor listing and logo featured in the event book (in collaboration with our PR team).
7. Recognition across our new podcasts, social media, website, and media outlets.
8. Engaging promotional touch with our flight bags, which will include your company's swag and contact information (220 bags total).
Brunch Sponsor (2 Sponsorships Available)
$3,750
1. Event Sponsor designation as a
Host Sponsor.
2. Participation of one team (4 players).
3. One hole sponsorship for a company or family, with one additional course sign featuring your logo and information placed at key locations.
4. Exhibition table (optional).
5. Your company designed information at Brunch tables & Banner placement on the patio/reception area.
6. Half-page sponsor listing and logo
featured in the event book (in collaboration with our PR team).
7. Recognition across our new podcasts, social media, website, and media outlets.
8. Engaging promotional touch with our flight bags, which will include your company's swag and contact information (220 bags total).
Drink Sponsor (2 Sponsorships Available)
$1,800
1. Event Sponsor designation as a Host Sponsor.
2. One hole sponsorship for a company or family.
3. Your company designed information at the Bar and Drink Carts.
4. Recognition across our new podcasts, social media, website, and media outlets.
5. Half-page sponsor listing and logo featured in the event book (in collaboration with our PR team).
6. Engaging promotional touch with our flight bags, which will include your company's swag and contact information (220 bags total).
Program Sponsor w/2 Dinner Tickets
$750
5. Half-page sponsor listing
and logo featured in the event
book (in collaboration with our
PR team).
6. Engaging promotional touch
with our flight bags, which will include your company's swag
and contact information
(220 bags total).
Program Sponsor
$250
1. Event Sponsor
2. Recognition across our new podcasts, social media, website,
and media outlets.
3. Half-page sponsor listing
and logo featured in the event
book (in collaboration with our
PR team).
Brunch Ticket
$40
How about BRUNCH!
If you're not hitting the greens, come indulge in a delicious brunch, savor a delightful dinner, or treat yourself to both! Don’t miss the excitement of the silent auction, with unique treasures waiting for your bid. If you opt for brunch and dinner, take advantage of the day to explore the stunning sights of the Wisconsin Dells. Just be sure to return in time for the awards ceremony and all the lively bidding fun—it’s an event you won’t want to miss.
Coffee, juice, and soda are included with your ticket, so you can stay refreshed and enjoy the day! Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase at the bar. Cheers to a wonderful event!
Dinner Ticket
$30
Come for Dinner!
If you're not hitting the greens, come indulge in a delicious brunch, savor a delightful dinner, or treat yourself to both! Don’t miss the excitement of the silent auction, with unique treasures waiting for your bid. If you opt for brunch and dinner, take advantage of the day to explore the stunning sights of the Wisconsin Dells. Just be sure to return in time for the awards ceremony and all the lively bidding fun—it’s an event you won’t want to miss.
Coffee, juice, and soda are included with your ticket, so you can stay refreshed and enjoy the day! Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase at the bar. Cheers to a wonderful event!
Combo Brunch and Dinner Ticket
$90
Why not come out check out all the fun events happening start and end the day with us!!
If you're not hitting the greens, come indulge in a delicious brunch, savor a delightful dinner, or treat yourself to both! Don’t miss the excitement of the silent auction, with unique treasures waiting for your bid. If you opt for brunch and dinner, take advantage of the day to explore the stunning sights of the Wisconsin Dells. Just be sure to return in time for the awards ceremony and all the lively bidding fun—it’s an event you won’t want to miss.
Coffee, juice, and soda are included with your ticket, so you can stay refreshed and enjoy the day! Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase at the bar. Cheers to a wonderful event!
Add a donation for Veterans Care Trust Fund
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!