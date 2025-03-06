2025 Wings Over the Fairway Invite

**Legacy Sponsors Benefits** $10,000.00 1. Key Event Sponsor designation as a Legacy Sponsor. 2. Participation of two teams (a total of eight players). 3. One hole sponsorship for a company or family, with three additional course signs featuring your logo and information placed at key locations. 4. Company logo displayed on golf carts. 5. Premier placement for an exhibition table (optional). 6. Prime banner placement on the patio/reception area. 7. Logo displayed on select tables at the reception. 8. Additional Logo placement at the entrance. 9. Full-page sponsor listing and logo featured in the event book (in collaboration with our PR team). 10. Recognition across our new podcasts (including guest appearances), social media, website, and media outlets. 11. Engaging promotional touch with our flight bags, which will include your company's swag and contact information (220 bags total). **PLAYERS** Join us for an exciting day as registration opens at 9 AM! You'll be greeted with your badge, golf lineup, and a cart ready for your clubs and adventure on the course. Plus, enjoy your exclusive Flight Bag and two drink tickets to kick off the festivities! Indulge in a delightful brunch starting at 9 AM at Trappers, where an exquisite spread awaits you. Savor each bite while placing your bids in our enticing silent auctions. Our Opening Ceremony will commence at 10:30 AM, setting the stage for an unforgettable day. Brunch will continue until 11 AM, just before we launch into the Shotgun Start. As you navigate the beautiful Trappers Turn Golf Course, relish the camaraderie of friends, family, and our esteemed sponsors. Engage in friendly competition with a variety of games designed to add an extra layer of excitement to your experience. As teams return, why not take a moment to unwind? Grab a refreshing drink and a custom cigar, then head to the patio to relax and explore the captivating silent auction items. Our thoughtfully curated dinner, crafted to delight your palate, will be served at 4:30 PM, accompanied by an awards reception, thrilling hole games prizes, and plenty of fun—all in support of our mission to secure land for The Eagles Journey, a Center for Rural Veterans and Families. This vital center will provide veterans and their families with the essential support they deserve, right in the heart of their home communities. Join us in making a meaningful difference!

**Legacy Sponsors Benefits** $10,000.00 1. Key Event Sponsor designation as a Legacy Sponsor. 2. Participation of two teams (a total of eight players). 3. One hole sponsorship for a company or family, with three additional course signs featuring your logo and information placed at key locations. 4. Company logo displayed on golf carts. 5. Premier placement for an exhibition table (optional). 6. Prime banner placement on the patio/reception area. 7. Logo displayed on select tables at the reception. 8. Additional Logo placement at the entrance. 9. Full-page sponsor listing and logo featured in the event book (in collaboration with our PR team). 10. Recognition across our new podcasts (including guest appearances), social media, website, and media outlets. 11. Engaging promotional touch with our flight bags, which will include your company's swag and contact information (220 bags total). **PLAYERS** Join us for an exciting day as registration opens at 9 AM! You'll be greeted with your badge, golf lineup, and a cart ready for your clubs and adventure on the course. Plus, enjoy your exclusive Flight Bag and two drink tickets to kick off the festivities! Indulge in a delightful brunch starting at 9 AM at Trappers, where an exquisite spread awaits you. Savor each bite while placing your bids in our enticing silent auctions. Our Opening Ceremony will commence at 10:30 AM, setting the stage for an unforgettable day. Brunch will continue until 11 AM, just before we launch into the Shotgun Start. As you navigate the beautiful Trappers Turn Golf Course, relish the camaraderie of friends, family, and our esteemed sponsors. Engage in friendly competition with a variety of games designed to add an extra layer of excitement to your experience. As teams return, why not take a moment to unwind? Grab a refreshing drink and a custom cigar, then head to the patio to relax and explore the captivating silent auction items. Our thoughtfully curated dinner, crafted to delight your palate, will be served at 4:30 PM, accompanied by an awards reception, thrilling hole games prizes, and plenty of fun—all in support of our mission to secure land for The Eagles Journey, a Center for Rural Veterans and Families. This vital center will provide veterans and their families with the essential support they deserve, right in the heart of their home communities. Join us in making a meaningful difference!

More details...