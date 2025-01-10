Project Commissioned

2025 Winter Banquet + Commissioned Discipleship Ceremony

402 N Pine St

Lumberton, NC 28358, USA

$25
Dress Code: As this is a formal Christian event, please dress appropriately in respect for the occasion. Your Ticket Includes: A delicious, thoughtfully prepared meal. Alice Spring Chicken Garlic-Parmesan Mashed Potatoes Green Beans Dinner Rolls Banana Pudding Beverages: Tea, Lemonade, or Water. In addition to the banquet, there will be worship and a powerful word. It will be a night of reflection, praise, and commitment to living out the call of discipleship. Ticket Price: $25 All proceeds will benefit Project Commissioned Ministries, helping to further its mission of empowering individuals through discipleship, outreach, and service. Reserve Your Spot Today! This is more than just a dinner—it's an evening to honor the work of God, celebrate His faithfulness, and contribute to a cause that changes lives. Join us for a night of meaningful worship and fellowship.
Church Table
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
For churches and their leaders.

