2025 Winter Gala

415 Great View Dr E Suite 103

Memphis, TN 38134, USA

Join us for a night of worship + celebrating Flourishing Life in our city.


SOLD OUT--Join the waitlist: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdxI9w_p_SzSHcEX6RlXxGixvXMk-j9n3wDHIdux4QJlOWeHA/viewform


Table Sponsor
$250

Become a Table Sponsor to help underwrite the cost of the evening—ensuring that every dollar raised goes directly to providing free prenatal care for moms in Memphis.

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Become a Bronze Sponsor to help underwrite the cost of the evening—ensuring that every dollar raised goes directly to providing free prenatal care for moms in Memphis.

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Become a Silver Sponsor to help underwrite the cost of the evening—ensuring that every dollar raised goes directly to providing free prenatal care for moms in Memphis.

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Become a Gold Sponsor to help underwrite the cost of the evening—ensuring that every dollar raised goes directly to providing free prenatal care for moms in Memphis.

Diamond Sponsor
$5,000

Become a Diamond Sponsor to help underwrite the cost of the evening—ensuring that every dollar raised goes directly to providing free prenatal care for moms in Memphis.

Platinum Sponsor
$10,000

Become a Platinum Sponsor to help underwrite the cost of the evening—ensuring that every dollar raised goes directly to providing free prenatal care for moms in Memphis.

Title Sponsor
$15,000

As our Title Sponsor, your generosity underwrites a significant portion of the event—maximizing mission impact by allowing every dollar raised to go directly toward free, Christ-centered prenatal care. This premier sponsorship includes top-tier recognition throughout the event, prominent logo placement, and more!

