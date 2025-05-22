2025 Winter Gala

Hosted by
About this event
Join us for a night of worship + celebrating Flourishing Life in our city.
SOLD OUT--Join the waitlist: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdxI9w_p_SzSHcEX6RlXxGixvXMk-j9n3wDHIdux4QJlOWeHA/viewform
Become a Table Sponsor to help underwrite the cost of the evening—ensuring that every dollar raised goes directly to providing free prenatal care for moms in Memphis.
Become a Bronze Sponsor to help underwrite the cost of the evening—ensuring that every dollar raised goes directly to providing free prenatal care for moms in Memphis.
Become a Silver Sponsor to help underwrite the cost of the evening—ensuring that every dollar raised goes directly to providing free prenatal care for moms in Memphis.
Become a Gold Sponsor to help underwrite the cost of the evening—ensuring that every dollar raised goes directly to providing free prenatal care for moms in Memphis.
Become a Diamond Sponsor to help underwrite the cost of the evening—ensuring that every dollar raised goes directly to providing free prenatal care for moms in Memphis.
Become a Platinum Sponsor to help underwrite the cost of the evening—ensuring that every dollar raised goes directly to providing free prenatal care for moms in Memphis.
As our Title Sponsor, your generosity underwrites a significant portion of the event—maximizing mission impact by allowing every dollar raised to go directly toward free, Christ-centered prenatal care. This premier sponsorship includes top-tier recognition throughout the event, prominent logo placement, and more!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!