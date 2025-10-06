Josephs House And Shelter Inc

Josephs House And Shelter Inc

2025 Winter Gathering Sponsorships

126 Campbell Ave #5726

Troy, NY 12180, USA

Primer Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Your donation is equivalent providing two weeks of shelter for a family of four - a typical pay period.


Benefits include:

Eight (8) Tickets with company logo on table signage; company logo on all print materials; logo included in the digital newsletter; company logo displayed at event

Gold Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Your donation is equivalent to providing winter gear to 25 homeless children.


Benefits:

Six (6) Tickets with company logo on table signage; company logo on all print materials; logo included in the digital newsletter; company logo displayed at event

Silver Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Your donation is equivalent to one month's salary for a weekend worker at our emergency shelter.


Benefits:

Four (4) Tickets; Company name on all print materials; logo included in the digital newsletter; company name displayed at event

