The Vanaver Caravan (Nonprofit Title: Coming Together Festival of Dance & Music)
2025 Winter Raffle
Overnight Stay – Mohonk Mountain House – $992 Value
$50
Annual Family Membership – Mohonk Preserve – $400 Value
$40
5 Month Blueberry CSA – Stone Ridge Orchard – $360 Value
$40
Tandem Skydive Experience – SkyDive The Ranch – $249 Value
$35
Private Dance Lesson – Joel Hanna – $175 Value
$30
Private Pottery Lesson – Fall Kill Creative Works – $150 Val
$25
Cranio-Sacral / Chiropractic Session – Bruce Schneider – $15
$25
Acupuncture Session – Marc Grossman - $150 Value
$25
Gift Certificate Healing Hands Physical Therapy - $150 Value
$25
One-Hour Women's Herbal Steam Session – Poca Poca – $130 Val
$25
Energy Healing Session – Lauren Schaub Molino – $125 Value
$25
E-Gift Card – Bailey Pottery Equipment – $100 Value
$20
1-Hr Landscaping Consultation, Gatehouse Greens, $100 Value
$20
Gift Card – Salix Intimates – $100 Value
$20
Gift Certificate – Little Rabbit Wears – $100 Value
$20
Dining Gift Card – Eliza Bistro – $100 Value
$20
Enjoy a $100 dining experience at this acclaimed bistro.
Two Tickets – Shadowland Stages – $85 Value
$15
Wash, Cut, and Dry – Mane 101 Hair Salon – $85 Value
$15
Manicure and Pedicure Experience – Shapers – $82 Value
$15
Gift Certificate – Runa Bistro, New Paltz – $80 Value
$15
Health Coaching Session – Yael Bernhard – $80 Value
$15
Curated Gift Basket – Dedrick's Gifts – $80 Value
$15
Gift Certificate + Goodie Bag – Fool for Love – $75 Value
$15
Fly Lesson – Fifth Wall Studio – $75 Value
$15
Horseback Riding Lesson – The Old Toad Farm – $75 Value
$15
Bike Ride for Two – Happy Trails Bike Rental – $60 Value
$10
Massage Gift Certificate – Black Creek Wellness – $60 Value
$10
Gift Certificate – Balletomania – $50 Value
$10
Gift Certificate – Inquiring Minds – $50 Value
$10
Gift Certificate – Ollie’s Pizza – $50 Value
$10
Gift Card – Pegasus Footwear – $50 Value
$10
A $50 gift card for comfortable and stylish shoes at Pegasus Footwear.
Gift Certificate – Soul Tribe – $50 Value
$10
Gift Card – Yard Owl / Mudd Puddle – $50 Value
$10
Gift Card – The Bakery – $30 Value
$5
Apothecary Gift Basket – The Ridge Tea & Spice – $30 Value
$5
Gift Certificate – Blue Heron Books – $25 Value
$5
Gift Card – Crust & Magic – $25 Value
$5
Gift Certificate – Hash – $25 Value
$5
Gift Certificate – Homegrown Floriculture – $25 Value
$5
Gift Certificate – Rock & Snow – $25 Value
$5
Gift Certificate – Stone Ridge Spirits and Wine – $25 Value
$5
Gift Certificate – The Grazery – $25 Value
$5
Gift Card – Ritualist – $20 Value
$5
Two Movie Tickets – New Paltz Cinemas – $19 Value
$5
Gift Certificate – Saunderskill Farms – $15 Value
$5
Add a donation for The Vanaver Caravan (Nonprofit Title: Coming Together Festival of Dance & Music)
