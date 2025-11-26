2025 Winter Wonderland Ball - Silent Auction

Hosted by
Four infield box tickets to any 2026 Stripers home game, plus a $50 gift card to Cheesecake Factory for dinner!
Value $210
A two-night stay on beautiful Lanier Islands Resort at the Legacy Lodge, along with a $50 gift card to Game Changer! Good for a year.
Value: Up to $900 depending on dates!
Four tickets to any 2026 Gladiators home game, plus a $50 gift card to Marlow's Tavern for dinner!
Value $210
Experience the excitement of professional hockey with four Center Ice tickets for the 2025–2026 Atlanta Gladiators season. Whether you're a longtime fan or discovering the thrill of the game for the first time, this package guarantees great seats and an unforgettable night of fast-paced action, energy, and fun on the ice.
Value $160
A free registration for any sport and any season during the next 12 months!
Value $199
TWO authentic autographed photos from players Jake Matthews and Ruke Orhorhoro, along with a Falcons swag basket containing two Rise Up towels, his and hers keychains, and oven mitt.
Value $110
A weekday foursome package for the Sugar Hill Golf Club!
Value $165
Show your Dawg Pride with this Ultimate Bulldogs Tailgate Bundle—perfect for Georgia fans who love game day energy, team spirit, and celebrating in comfort. This set includes cozy fan gear and tailgate essentials designed to elevate any game day at home or on the go, making it an ideal gift for any Bulldogs supporter.
Includes:
-Georgia Bulldogs Plush Pillow
-Georgia Bulldogs Laptop Sleeve (fits up to 17" laptop)
-Georgia Bulldogs Super Soft Blanket (50" x 60")
-Georgia Bulldogs Wireless Speaker with Built-In Bottle Opener
Value $75
Wine Tasting for 2 at Talk of the Table Sugar Hill, along with a $50 Kilwins gift card for dessert!
Value $92
Four "Pick of the Pit" combo dinners, comes with pulled pork, smoked chicken, smoked wings, BBQ chicken tenders, baked beans, cole slaw, garlic bread and a drink!
Value $100
Enjoy a First Watch gift basket containing a cookbook, bag of coffee, drink tumbler, socks, and stickers, along with $100 in First Watch gift cards!
Value $160
Gift cards for Central City Tavern (any location!)
Value $100
A goody bag from Orange Theory Fitness containing a hat, water bottle, and towel, along with a certificate for FIVE free classes, no restrictions!
Value $200
Enjoy a peaceful day surrounded by stunning blooms, lush landscapes, and inspiring exhibits with this Atlanta Botanical Garden Guest Pass Set. These four flexible passes are valid for both the Atlanta and Gainesville locations, giving you the option to explore vibrant gardens, serene pathways, and seasonal displays at whichever campus fits your plans. Perfect for couples, families, or anyone who loves nature.
Value $120
Four general admission tickets to Zoo Atlanta!
Value $132
Relax, recharge, and treat yourself with the Pamper & Glow Experience—a curated self-care package that brings comfort and luxury together. Enjoy a $70 Massage Envy Gift Card, which can be used toward a massage, facial, or any wellness service you prefer. You’ll also receive a $30 Nail Doctor gift card for your choice of nail care services. To complete the experience, this package includes a beautiful Jimmy Choo Blossom Eau de Parfum fragrance and a soothing candle to bring spa-day calm into your home. Perfect for anyone who deserves a little extra glow.
Value $170
$100 for the Pulse Nail Spa in Buford!
Value $100
A set of three $20 nail-care vouchers from La Nail Studio on Buford Drive — perfect for quick upkeep, fresh hands, or gifting a simple self-care treat.
Value $60
Discover the excitement of outer space with the Cosmic Lego Explorer Collection, a curated set of space-themed Lego builds perfect for aspiring engineers, young scientists, and creative adventurers. This collection blends imagination with hands-on exploration, featuring everything from sleek spacecraft to scientific labs to iconic NASA history. Whether constructing missions, navigating alien terrain, or reliving the Apollo landing, this set offers hours of cosmic fun for kids, families, and space enthusiasts alike.
Includes:
-Interstellar Spaceship Lego Set (240 pieces)
-Space Science Lab Lego Set (560 pieces)
-Space Explorer Rover & Alien Life Lego Set (311 pieces)
-NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander Lego Set (1,087 pieces)
Value $200
Bring the Upside Down to life with this fun Stranger Things Superfan Pack, perfect for anyone who loves the hit Netflix series. This themed pack includes a mini can-cooler styled after the show, collectible Season 1 and Season 2 cups, and three pairs of cozy Stranger Things socks. Whether you're collecting, decorating your space, or just showing off your fandom, this pack delivers a little nostalgia and a lot of Hawkins charm.
Includes:
-Hellfire Club Thermoelectric Mini-Fridge (holds up to 8 cans)
-Stranger Things Season 1 Collector Cup (16 oz)
-Stranger Things Season 2 Collector Cup (16 oz)
-3 Pairs of Stranger Things Socks (shoe size 8–12)
Value $95
Beautiful gift basket full of B&BW products - left side has the Dream Bright collection of body wash, body butter, shower gel, and shea butter cleansing bar. The right side contains the Aromatherapy Lavender & Vanilla collection with a pillow, body mist, wash and foam bath, bath salts, and shower steamers.
Value $200
Treat yourselves to a fun, relaxing day designed for two. Start with an exciting interactive scavenger adventure powered by the Let’s Roam app, then enjoy a delicious meal at The Cheesecake Factory. Finish the day with a little pampering using the included LA Nail Studio manicure certificates. Whether it's for friends, family, or a well-deserved date day, this experience offers a perfect mix of adventure, indulgence, and self-care.
Value $150
Two tickets to any concert in the Delta Classical Series for the 25/26 Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Season!
Value $200
Enjoy a full day of ocean wonder with two open-ended Anytime General Admission tickets to the Georgia Aquarium. These one-time entry passes allow you to visit at any time—no reservation required—and include access to all galleries plus general seating for the Dolphin and Sea Lion presentations. Children 2 and under are free, making this a flexible and unforgettable outing for families or ocean lovers of any age.
Value $130
Enjoy half a year of creativity and inspiration with a complimentary 6-month Dual/Family Membership to the High Museum of Art in Atlanta. This membership is valid for two adults and all children or grandchildren ages 17 and under, offering unlimited free admission to the museum’s exceptional permanent collection, rotating special exhibitions, and a world-class visual arts experience perfect for families, couples, or anyone who loves exploring art together.
Value $62
This Purr-fect Cat Lover’s Set is filled with treats, toys, and fun surprises that keep any cat happy and entertained. With tasty snacks, interactive play options, and a festive scratcher hideaway, this set brings joy to curious kittens and cozy adult cats alike—an ideal gift for anyone who loves their furry companion.
Includes:
-Temptations Play Bubble Treat Toy
-Purr Pops Cat Treats
-Remote-Control Mouse Cat Toy
-Catnip Toys
-Cat Treat Advent Calendar
-Festive Box Cat Scratcher/Hideaway
Value $50
Discover your city—or any city in the world—in a whole new way! This Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt Pass for up to 10 players turns sightseeing into an interactive adventure. Solve clues, complete challenges, and capture memories as you explore landmarks, hidden gems, and fun trivia through the Let’s Roam app. Redeemable for scavenger hunts in hundreds of cities worldwide, it’s perfect for family outings, team-building, birthday groups, or friends looking to make unforgettable memories together.
Value $288
Turn any day into an unforgettable adventure with the Urban Quest Mega Pass! This Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt certificate for up to 10 players transforms your city— or any city across the globe—into a giant interactive playground. Using the Let’s Roam app, your group will solve clues, complete fun challenges, explore landmarks, and compete along the way. Perfect for larger friend groups, big families, youth teams, birthday outings, or anyone who loves discovery and a little friendly competition.
Value $288
Turn any city outing into an unforgettable group experience! This Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt Pass for up to 10 players transforms sightseeing into a fun, interactive challenge filled with clues, trivia, and photo tasks. Whether your group explores Atlanta or chooses from hundreds of cities worldwide, you’ll enjoy a unique blend of adventure, teamwork, and laughs. Perfect for families, youth groups, coworkers, or friends looking to create memorable moments together.
Value $288
This James Avery sterling-silver set includes the Intertwined Heart Necklace (adjustable up to 17") and the matching Linked Heart Earrings. A timeless, meaningful duo that makes a lovely gift or a beautiful addition to any jewelry collection.
Value $264
