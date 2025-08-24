2025 Shimmering Joy - Winter Worship Charity Gala

6500 North W Street

Pensacola, FL 32505, USA

Gala Admission
$50

Tickets provides entry to the event with open seating, dinner provided by Longhorn Steakhouse, and entertainment.

Gala Admission for Two
$90
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Tickets provides entry for two to the event with open seating, dinner provided by Longhorn Steakhouse, and entertainment.

In-Kind Donations
Free

We welcome donations of goods, services, or unique experiences to help us make the Winter Worship Gala a night to remember. The offerings will help offset event costs and can include:

  • Printing or marketing support
  • Photography or Videography services
  • Decorations and decorating services
  • Auction Items: gift baskets, artwork, vacation packages, spa services, experiences, electronics, etc.
Friend of Pouring Foundations
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Reserved table of 4 guests to the event with open seating, dinner provided by Longhorn Steakhouse, and entertainment.
  • Table signage recognizing the sponsor
Cornerstone Contributor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Reserved VIP table for 8 guests to the event with close access to dinner provided by Longhorn Steakhouse and entertainment.
  • Table signage recognizing the sponsor
  • Recognition on social media
  • Special mention during the event
Abundance Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Reserved VIP table for 8 guests to the event with close access to dinner provided by Longhorn Steakhouse and entertainment.
  • Table signage recognizing the sponsor
  • Recognition on social media
  • Special mention during the event
  • Logo placement on event program
  • Mention in post-event materials and social media
Pillar of Promise Contributor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Reserved VIP table for 8 guests to the event with designated server who will serve your plated, three-course dinner provided by Longhorn Steakhouse
  • Front row seating to event entertainment.
  • Table signage recognizing the sponsor
  • Recognition on social media and all marketing materials for the event.
  • Sponsor opportunity to speak during the event.
  • Complimentary photo and gift from Pouring Foundations, Inc.
  • Your website link on our event site and our website
  • Logo placement on event program
  • Mention in post-event materials and social media
Add a donation for Pouring Foundations

$

