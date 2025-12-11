2025 Winterfest Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
PK3 asks “Can’t start the day without coffee?”
This coffee lovers basket is brewed to perfection for anyone who enjoys a warm cup and a cozy moment. Filled with coffee-inspired goodies and tasty treats, it is the perfect pick for fueling mornings and savoring small breaks throughout the day.
Whether you are a daily coffee devotee or shopping for someone who loves their caffeine fix, this basket is sure to perk up any routine. Bid now and take home a little extra comfort in every cup.
Starting bid
PK4 asks “Are you feeling lucky?”
Take a chance on excitement with their Lucky Lottery Basket. Filled with a variety of scratch-off lottery tickets, this basket is perfect for anyone who loves the thrill of the game and the possibility of winning big.
Whether you are a seasoned player or just looking for a fun way to try your luck, this basket promises an exciting experience. Bid now for your chance to win and enjoy the excitement of the lottery.
Starting bid
Kinder asks “Do you have a house full of happy paws?”
This pet-lover basket is perfect for families who adore their furry friends. Filled with fun and useful goodies for both cats and dogs, this basket celebrates the joy pets bring to our homes.
Whether you are spoiling your own pets, donating to a rescue, or shopping for an animal-loving family, this basket is sure to bring smiles, tail wags, and happy purrs. Bid now and treat some pets to something special.
Starting bid
2nd Grade asks “Ready to get cozy?”
Unwind and relax with this cozy night basket, filled with everything you need for a peaceful evening in. From soothing bath bombs and calming candles to comfy slippers, soft blankets, face masks, and tasty snacks, this basket is all about comfort and self-care.
Whether you are planning a quiet night to yourself or a cozy evening at home, this basket sets the mood for rest and relaxation. Bid now and treat yourself to the ultimate cozy night in.
Starting bid
4th Grade asks “Need a little time to unwind?”
Treat yourself to a relaxing spa-inspired basket designed for moments of calm and self-care. Featuring a soothing candle, epsom salts, lotion, nail polish, sweet treats, and a cozy mug set, this basket is perfect for slowing down and enjoying a little me time.
Whether you are planning a quiet evening at home or gifting someone a well-deserved break, this basket offers a simple and soothing spa experience. Bid now and take home a touch of relaxation.
Starting bid
5th Grade asks “Are you ready for game day?”
Kick off the fun with this football-themed basket that brings the excitement of the big game right to your home. Packed with game-day snacks, festive football décor, and cozy towels perfect for hosting or tailgating, this basket is a win for any football fan.
Whether you are cheering from the couch, hosting friends, or just love the game-day vibe, this basket has everything you need to score big. Bid now and take home a touchdown-worthy game day experience.
