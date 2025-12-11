2025 Winterfest Silent Auction

PK3 asks “Can’t start the day without coffee?”



This coffee lovers basket is brewed to perfection for anyone who enjoys a warm cup and a cozy moment. Filled with coffee-inspired goodies and tasty treats, it is the perfect pick for fueling mornings and savoring small breaks throughout the day.





Whether you are a daily coffee devotee or shopping for someone who loves their caffeine fix, this basket is sure to perk up any routine. Bid now and take home a little extra comfort in every cup.