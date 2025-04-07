2025 W.I.S.E. Annual Luncheon

185 Pawtucket Blvd

Tyngsborough, MA 01879, USA

Single ticket
$75
Table of 10
$650
$1,000 Gold Sponsorship
$1,000
GOLD Sponsorship - $1,000 - Everything listed below, plus: - Company logo on event poster - Company logo in program - Company logo with link to your website on the event listing and event page - Company logo/name included in all advanced media promotion including Chamber Chat, social media, email blasts and more - 5 complimentary tickets to the event
$500 Silver Sponsorship
$500
Acknowledgment during speaking program at event - Company name on event poster - Company name included in most advanced promotion including Chamber Char, social media, email blasts and more - 3 complimentary tickets to the event
$250 Bronze Sponsorship
$250
- Company name included in program - Company name with a link to your website on the event listing and event page - Company name included in some advanced media promotion including Chamber Chat, social media, email blasts and more - 1 complimentary ticket to the event

