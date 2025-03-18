2025 Wishes

$300-Our 8th grade would like to rent two traveling trunks to us in our Georgia Studies classroom to help make the class come alive for our students. It will give our students an opportunity for them to touch and feel history.

$300-Our 8th grade would like to rent two traveling trunks to us in our Georgia Studies classroom to help make the class come alive for our students. It will give our students an opportunity for them to touch and feel history.

More details...