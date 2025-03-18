2025 Wishes

1 or 2 HAPPYMATY Autism sensory sit and spin kids swivel chair $100 each
3-Shanika Nelson, Spring Hill Elementary
$270
$270 for four copies of each of the following chapter books: Charlotte's Web, Wonder, Out of my Mind, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Mr.Popper's Penguins, Fish in a Tree, The Tale of Despereaux, Hatchet
4-Tracey Dunne, Whitewater High
$50
Fidgets $50
5-Courtney Bales, Whitewater High School
$30
2 Floor Lamps ($30 each)
6-Matt Martin Whitewater High School
$900
EVO Basketballs (8) ($800) and HP 65 Black XL Ink/HP 65 Color XL Ink ($100)=$900 total
7-Chad Frazier, Evan Bryant, Whitewater High School
$2,700
$2,700 / 5-100lb set Hex Rubber Dumbbells
8-Matia Edwards, Whitewater High School
$800
Media Display for audiobooks in WHS Media Center $800
9-Dr. Hines, Spring Hill Elementary School
$160
4 black frame dry erase white boards for the wall =$160
10-Addison Gilmore, Whitewater High School
$200
1 color printer and ink (any kind)= $200
11-Lauren Altizer, Whitewater High School
$100
2025-2026 Mundo en Tus Manos Subscription; $100
12-Kelly Floyd, Whitewater High School
$65
50 black and silver from 8.5 x 11 frames= $65
13-Chad Fraizer, Whitewater High School
$900
Set of dumbbells
15-Kari Boyle, Huddleston Elementary
$500
Class Set of Boogie Boards
16-Jill Shedd, Spring Hill Elementary
$170
Cuisinart Air Fryer/Toaster Oven $135, Oven mitts $20,Foil Pans $15=$170 total
17-Albertina Walton, Whitewater High School
$65
Amazon Classroom Set of Headphones 30 Pack for $65
18-Melanie Holloway, Spring Hill Elementary
$160
(1) Cuisenaire Rod Classroom Kit ($140), (6) Bouncybands ($20)=$160 total
19-Kate Martinez, Whitewater High School
$65
$65- 30 pack of headphones
21-Danielle Watton, Kedron Elementary School
$145
Elevating fluency 1st grade books -#1-6 =$145
22-Erin Keith, Kedron Elementary School
$450
4K Video Drone - $450
23-Erin Keith, Kedron Elementary School
$720
BlueBot Refresh (6 Bots) - $720
24-Erin Keith, Kedron Elementary School
$345
1 Case of Dremel 3D Printer Filament (10 Spools) - $345
25-Erin Keith, Kedron Elementary School
$210
Digital Cameras (3 Cameras) - $210 Total
26-Daire Munsey, Whitewater High School
$20
60 clear sleeves to put class sets of formula sheets=$20
29-Kayla Brown, Peachtree City Elementary School
$350
$350 - VersaTiles® Literacy Classroom Kit
30-Tabatha Dearman, Kedron Elementary School
$255
$255 Video Camera Camcorder, Camera Mount Tripod Stand, and Memory Cards
31-Jennifer Hamilton, Braelinn Elementary School
$2,500
Aussie Pouches for ALL first graders (5 Classes - 20 per class) $24.99x 100=$2,500
33-Elena Ramsey, McIntosh High School
$200
$200 (30 copies/class set of the book "Esperanza Renace"
34-Donnie Bates, McIntosh High School
$60
ATM Savings Bank with Debit Card, Electronic Piggy Bank=$60
35-Jen Travis, Fayette County High School
$300
Mindfulness Manipulatives (hands on interactive materials to help reduce stress/anxiety/panic and to help students regulate their emotions) $300
36-Kelly Hubbard, Whitewater High School
$100
3 yards each/4 colors/designs fabric for bulletin boards (roughly $40); Several packs of multiple color chalk paint pens to advertise college visits outside Counseling Office (roughly $20 each)=$100 total
37-Kelly Hubbard, Whitewater High School
$50
"Grief Work for Teens" book on Research Press Publishers for $50
38-Tyler Martin, Kedron Elementary School
$190
Colorful Carpet Circle Seats 18 inches Round by Funtery: 4 sets of 6 carpets (24 total)=$190
39-Missy Betsill, Whitewater High School
$250
40-Sue Keirn, Kedron Elementary School
$210
7 Folding Lap Desks=$210
41-Regina Casanova, Kedron Elementary School
$145
Bilingual Books for Students=$145
42-Clark, Cummings, Creighton, Ellyson and Stoew, Braelinn
$600
$600 for 60 chair cushions
43-Grace Cannon, McIntosh High School
$315
1 Constant Temperature Lab Incubator for Microbial Growth, $315
44-Vanessa van den Heuvel, Kedron Elementary School
$270
Hand 2 Mind Advancing Phonics Word Work, Small Group Set (3 sets totaling $270)
45-Jennifer Souders, JC Booth Middle School
$330
2 Atlanta History Center Traveling Trunks $165 each ($330 total)
47-Missy Betsill, Whitewater High School
$300
HP Color Printer 9730e $300
48-Shelly Jones, Peachtree City Elementary School
$80
$80 (10) children's headphones
49-4th grade teachers (5), Braelinn Elementary School
$3,000
Sturdy Classroom Cubbies $600 per teacher. 3 sets of cubbies for each teacher to give her 24 cubbies. We have 5 teachers. $3,000 total
50-Dustin Lyle, Whitewater Middle School
$260
2–-6 foot 15 pound olympic barbell. $260 total
51-Will Martin, Rising Starr Middle School
$800
$800 - Percussion Kickboxx Suitcase Drum Set and Class sets of headphones
52-Carrie Davis, Huddleston Elementary School
$1,000
$1000 for Lego Education Science Kits
53-Laura Garrett, Rising Starr Middle School
$140
$140 - Class set of headphones for students to use for in class listening exercises tailored to their ability
Create Weekly Back-packs of Family Games as a Strategy to Increase Critical thinking, Problem-solving and Social Skills.
99-Jennifer Shimshick, Fayetteville Elementary School
$240
3 sets of 4 pack of white boards for walls from Amazon - $240.00
100-Kay Young, Whitewater Middle School
$185
Class set of calculators
101-Valerie Mallon
$380
20 Sony ZX Series Wired Headphones with Mic=$380
102-Holly Westlund, Whitewater Middle School
$250
Headphones with microphones
103-Valerie Mallon, Whitewater Middle School
$110
20 Esperanze Rising paperback copies=$110
104-Valerie Mallon
$60
2-12pack Index Card holders=$60
105-Valerie Mallon
$90
15 Drawer Storage Cart=$90
106-Valerie Mallon
$85
5-24 pack of 2 pocket folders=$85
107-Valerie Mallon
$50
Interval Timer=$50
108-Erin Badger-Starr's Mill High School
$170
TI-30XS Multiview Calculator Teacher Pack=$170
109-Dorcas Acosta, Starr's Mill High School
$270
30 Spanish edition of ¡Papacito! by Craig Klein Dexemple=$270 total
110-Barriales Kyles, North Fayette Elementary School
$180
40 toobaloos @ $7=$280
*$100 has been donated toward this wish so far.
40 toobaloos @ $7=$280
111-Angela McDaniel, Whitewater Middle School
$100
5 Large Desktop Whiteboards with Markers and an Eraser=$100
112-Alex Mull, Whitewater Middle School
$150
15 Stanley measuring tapes (25-foot minimum) for Engineering class=$150
113-Andrea Lakly, McIntosh High School
$90
Code Talker: A Novel About the Navajo Marines in World War II ($8), Ten Things I Hate About Me by Randa Abdel-Fattah ($10) , Divergent by Veronica Roth ($11) , To All The Boys I've Loved Before by Jenny Han ($22), Everything, Everything by Nicola Yoon ($9), Ready Player One by Ernest Cline ($10), Track Series by Jason Reynolds ($20)= $90
114-Angela McDaniel, Whitewater Middle School
$100
5 Large Desktop Whiteboards with Markers and an Eraser=$100
115-Kori Perez, Kedron Elementary
$145
$145.00 - Geomirrors for symmetry and congruence
116-Tyler Martin, Kedron Elementary
$150
GeoReflector Mirrors Classroom Set =$150
117-Danna Taylor, Whitewater Middle School
$390
($13 X 30) (Amazon order - class set of books)=$390
118-Danna Taylor, Whitewater Middle School
$510
30 - class set of books: $17X 30 = $510
119-Danna Taylor, Whitewater Middle School
$400
1 class set of novels: I am Malala ($210 total) or Refugee by Alan Gratz ($315) or The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind ($400)
121-Maegan Schoeb, Inman Elementary School
$340
Novels to be used in Literature Circles. $340 for 42 books (7 titles)
122-Sheri Spurlock, Whitewater Middle School
$200
$200 for Classroom Books: Short stories on grade level.
123-Senora Thompson, Starr's Mill High School
$40
30-Pack Double Sided 9x12 Dry Erase Boards, Black Markers, and Erasers for Students=$40
124-Lisa Howell, Whitewater Middle School
$40
$40 RASTAR BMW Remote Control Diecast 1:24 BMW 3.0 CSL RC Sports Car White BMW Car Toy and AA batteries
125-Senora Thompson-Starr's Mill High School
$25
KidKraft 115-Piece Deluxe Tasty Treats Pretend Play Food Set, Plastic Grocery and Pantry Items, Gift for Ages 3+=$25
126-Tanisha Mobley, North Fayette Elementary
$705
Class set of headphones ($65) and ELA and Math Versatile Kits ($320 each)=$705
127-Nelie Purdy, Whitewater Middle
$375
Complete Total=$375= (3) x Standing and Adjustable Desks-Black $63 each ($189) AND (3) Flexible Active Stools ($62x3=$186)
130-Tanisha Lewis, North Fayette Elementary
$1,000
STEM Bins will provide my students with hands-on opportunities to collaborate, brainstorm, and build solutions together, fostering teamwork and communication. $1000
131-Mrs. Richarson, Kedron Elementary School
$250
$250. Our class would love a chick hatching start up kit with incubator, brooder, and cage.
132-Marci Macho, Burch Elementary
$300
$300 Letter Folding Machine
133-Senora Thompson, Starr's Mill High School
$120
Learn Spanish Board Game Race to Madrid | Home Fun for Family Kids Adults | Colored vocab Cards | Make Sentences & Talk in a Flash (Qty 3 $40 each total $120)
135-Karen Garrett, Whitewater Middle School
$300
30 The Outsiders books = $300
136-Corey Rieke, Spring Hill Elementary
$200
$200 - Supplemental Field Trip Funds
137-Lisa Owens, Fayette Life Academy
$500
$500 - Which will bring in a licensed music therapist to teach adaptive music for eight 60-minute class sessions in order to enhance our students’ education with access to the arts.
138-Vinecia Howard, Flat Rock Middle School
$190
$190 - 32 Pack of EInstruction CPS Pulse Clickers
139-Kelly Rock, Starr's Mill High School
$195
$195 - Set of 8 blue light flashlights
140-Linda G. Williams, Peachtree City Elementary
$100
$100.00 for Growth Mindset Daily Practice Journals
141-Kim Baxter, Inman Elementary
$150
$150 for magnetic tiles for the First Grade Team
142-Carrington Terrell, Cleveland Elementary
$50
Magic Treehouse Box Set 1-4 : $14.98 Junie B Jones Third Boxed Set Ever Books 9-12 $18.36 Any chapter books for classroom library=$50 total
143-Steve Hutchinson, Whitewater Middle School
$360
$360 Drone with visual tracker
144-Taylor Sweeney, Starr's Mill
$60
$60 for a subscription to a website that allows me to create review games for my students.
145-Jennifer Moses, Crabapple Lane Elementary
$240
$240.00 for graduation gifts for our SPED students moving to middle school
146-Austin Saxon, Flat Rock Middle School
$200
8 sets of Monopoly Deal (The Card Game) and 8 sets of regular Monopoly the classic board game=$200 total
147-Karen Dean, McIntosh High School
$105
156 (13 packs) Dry Erase Markers, fine tip, with eraser attached=$105
148-Regina Evans, North Fayette Elementary
$350
1 Classroom Set of Versa Tiles 4th Grade $350.00
149-Alison Williams, North Fayette Elementary
$275
25 copies Henry's Freedom Box
150-Jennifer Stallsworth, Cleveland Elementary
$200
$200 Sounds box dry erase mats
151-5th Grade Teachers, Crabapple Lane Elementary
$300
$300 for electricity supplies for our student's culminating lightbox projects. Supplies include wires, D-batteries, and switches that are used to build simple circuits.
152-Faith Blitch, North Fayette Elementary
$500
4th Grade Classroom Library Book (Chapter Books)=$500
153-Mr. Christian, Cleveland Elementary School
$70
$70 Bean bag chair
154-Bonnie Stanford, Starr's Mill High School
$190
$95 WhisperPhone Element XL Class Pack of 12 (x2 = $190)
155-Bonnie Stanford, Starr's Mill High Schoool
$170
$85 (x2 = $170) 16 pcs Noise Reduction Headphones for teens/adults, no bluetooth capability
156-Tania N. Davis, Inman Elementary School
$445
*Libima Yoga Ball Chairs, 2 Lap Desks, Mini Karaoke Machine, Malu Floor Chairs, Sensory Wall Flip Fabric, Odoxia Sequin Fabric Mats, Small White Boards, Elapsed Time Magnetic Activity
Total=$445
*Libima Yoga Ball Chairs, 2 Lap Desks, Mini Karaoke Machine, Malu Floor Chairs, Sensory Wall Flip Fabric, Odoxia Sequin Fabric Mats, Small White Boards, Elapsed Time Magnetic Activity
157-Leah Marquez, Cleveland Elementary School
$330
$330 classroom rug
158-Claudia Martinez, Crabapple Lane
$495
Classroom Rug, Stools for Small Groups, Book Bins for Organization, Clipboards, Rolling Storage Drawers=$495 total
159-Mr. Morton, Mainstay Academy
$215
My Weird School 21-Book Box Set, Chat Chains - Emotional Social Skills Games for Teens, Galaxy and Star Aurora Projector with Built-in Bluetooth Speaker, Talking Flash Cards,Hexagon Lights, Two Sided Rock Around Wobble Disk and Climbing Dome =$215 total
160-Lisa Howe, Robert J. Burch Elementary
$240
$240 for 8 large planters
161-Lisa Howe, Robert J. Burch Elementary
$400
$400 for 8 patio umbrellas
162-LaPorsha Allen, Fayette County High School
$250
$250 The Financial Services Pathway is directly tied to our extracurricular organization - Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA). FBLA prepares students for business related careers through leadership workshops, community service projects, conferences, and competitive events. Our students would greatly benefit from this grant because the money will help cover some of their out-of-pocket expenses for the 2025 Fall Leadership Conference.
163-Kela Mason, Burch Elementary
$100
$100 for rolls of vinyl
164-Melissa Reed, Cleveland Elementary
$250
$250 - STEAM Bins for Morning Work Time Magna Tiles, Magnet Blocks to promote problem solving and creativity.
165-Iris Rodriguez, Oak Grove Elementary
$985
We would appreciate the ESGI program, which offers an intuitive platform for efficiently tracking student progress through customizable assessments.
166-Jena Evans, Oak Grove Elementary
$60
$60.00 for Chair Pockets
167-Heather Price, Oak Grove Elementary
$300
$300 for strategic problem solving games and tasks; Marble Runs, Gravity Mazes, Foldology puzzle games, Magnetic Chess, Code Names, and Tangrams
168-Brittany McCullough, Oak Grove Elementary
$232
96 chair pockets- $232
169-Taylor Smith, Oak Grove Elementary
$200
$200.00 for various colors of construction paper & tempera paints
170-Karen Eller, Oak Grove Elementary
$329
$329 - One MUPATER 6 x 12 FT Outdoor Greenhouse, Walk in Greenhouse Heavy Duty, Polycarbonate Greenhouse with Aluminum Frame, Lockable Door and Adjustable Roof Vent for Backyard, Grey
20 Squishy Drawing Pads Filled with Non-Toxic Sensory Gel; 12 Pack Classroom Chair Pockets; Chairback Buddy Pocket Chart Seat Back Organizer Student Storage with Label Slot X2; 10 Drawer Cart Rolling Plastic Storage Cart and Organizer X2= $325 total
*$150 has been donated toward this wish so far.
20 Squishy Drawing Pads Filled with Non-Toxic Sensory Gel; 12 Pack Classroom Chair Pockets; Chairback Buddy Pocket Chart Seat Back Organizer Student Storage with Label Slot X2; 10 Drawer Cart Rolling Plastic Storage Cart and Organizer X2= $325 total
182-Karen Jones, Peeples Elementary
$75
Flexible Seating Cusions - 1 set of 12 - $75
183-Kathryn Dupree, Whitewater High School
$85
3 Whiteboard Stickers for wall=$85
184-Braelinn Elementary, Kindergarten
$2,000
UFLI aligned decodable readers-$500 per teacher=$2,000 total
185-Jessica Kulczak, Bennett's Mill Middle
$200
6) Dry Erase Boards for Wall 24" x 18", 600 pencils
186-David Adkins & John Bernard, Bennett's Mill
$350
Seven ($50 per trunk) Atlanta History Center Traveling Artifact Trunks=$350 tota
187-Rickyia Weddington, Bennett's Mill
$65
$65 for a class set of headphones
188-Stephanie Pollard, Bennett's Mill
$220
1 year membership to Quizziz /$220 a year
189-Erin Timmons, Bennett's Mill
$235
Headphones
190-Christopher Duckworth, McIntosh High School
$190
$91.94 (2 x sets), Carson MicroBrite Plus (60x-120x Power) LED Lighted Pocket Microscope -set of 4
191-Lauren Peruzar, Bennett's Mill
$65
$65 class set of headphones6
192-Kristen Butera, J.C. Booth Middle
$200
This dishwasher will allow us to make sure we have safe/clean equipment for our students.
*$100 has been donated to this $300 wish so far.
This dishwasher will allow us to make sure we have safe/clean equipment for our students.
193-Jennifer Souders, J.C. Booth Middle
$300
$300-Our 8th grade would like to rent two traveling trunks to us in our Georgia Studies classroom to help make the class come alive for our students. It will give our students an opportunity for them to touch and feel history.
194-Brad Moore, J.C. Booth Middle
$1,700
Eastman Euphonium-$1,700
Brass Instrument
Eastman Euphonium-$1,700
196-Kelly Carswell, J.C. Booth Middle
$800
MAONO Podcast Equipment Bundle Audio mixer All-in-One Podcast Production Studio= $900
*$100 has been donated toward this wish so far.
MAONO Podcast Equipment Bundle Audio mixer All-in-One Podcast Production Studio= $900
197-Jherine Wilkerson, J.C. Booth Middle
$500
$500 Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR
198-Dr. Courtney Adams, Bennett's Mill Middle
$360
60 - Clearview 3-Ring Durable Binders=$360
199-NFE Teachers, NFE
$210
$210 for 13 remote clickers
200-Sharon Callier, Bennett's Mill Middle School
$260
3 colored pencil sets (240 pencils per set) -$140; 3 classroom sets of highlighters-$60; 2 electric pencil sharpeners for colored pencils $60=$260 total
