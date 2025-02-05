2025 WISHING Women in Sports Conference - High School Event

Includes participation in ONLY the high school mentorship session on Saturday, August 2nd hosted as part of WISHING's Women in Sports Conference. Registration does NOT include transportation to/from the event. A separate registration must be purchased to attend WISHING's 3rd Annual Kick-off on Sunday, August 3rd.

Includes participation in ONLY the high school mentorship session on Saturday, August 2nd hosted as part of WISHING's Women in Sports Conference. Registration does NOT include transportation to/from the event. A separate registration must be purchased to attend WISHING's 3rd Annual Kick-off on Sunday, August 3rd.

More details...