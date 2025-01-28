2025 WISTA Summer Orchestra Camp

***Late registration begins June 1st --- BASED ON SPACE AVAILABLE!!! --- $429*** $409 for an All-Inclusive 3 Days/2 Nights Orchestra/Orff Camp Experience Session 1 - June 22nd - 24th Session 2 - June 25th - 27th Session assignments are finalized in June. We do our very best to honor your preferences. Assignments are based on many factors including staffing availability, session size, instrumentation needs, and roommate requests. We ask for your patience as we figure out this annual puzzle.

***Late registration begins June 1st --- BASED ON SPACE AVAILABLE!!! --- $429*** $409 for an All-Inclusive 3 Days/2 Nights Orchestra/Orff Camp Experience Session 1 - June 22nd - 24th Session 2 - June 25th - 27th Session assignments are finalized in June. We do our very best to honor your preferences. Assignments are based on many factors including staffing availability, session size, instrumentation needs, and roommate requests. We ask for your patience as we figure out this annual puzzle.

seeMoreDetailsMobile