For non-members who want to register and pay the entry fee for the 2025 WOCC Back-To-School Special Chess Tournament in advance, but do not wish to become a member in 2025.
For current WOCC members who want to register and pay the entry fee for the 2025 WOCC Back-To-School Special Chess Tournament in advance. (Strongly advised, to ensure on-time start.)
[Pay standard membership dues as an adult and become a member of the WOCC.] (Select if you have NOT paid dues this year, are NOT currently a voting member of the WOCC, and wish to become one.)
[Pay annual membership dues for a junior (less than 18 years of age), senior (more than 50 years old), or West Orange resident to become members of the WOCC.] (Select if you have NOT paid dues this year, are currently NOT a voting member of the WOCC, and wish to become one.)
Register for the 2025 Back-To-School Tournament and pay the entry fee on-site. By selecting this option, you agree to arrive at the Toby Katz Community Center and pay the entry fee before 6:45 PM, August 26th. Failure to meet these conditions may result in your withdrawal from the tournament.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing