2025 WOCC Back-To-School Special (Chess Tournament)

650 Pleasant Valley Way

West Orange, NJ 07052, USA

Tournament Registration + Entry Fee for Non-members
$25

For non-members who want to register and pay the entry fee for the 2025 WOCC Back-To-School Special Chess Tournament in advance, but do not wish to become a member in 2025.

Tournament Registration + Entry Fee for Members
$20

For current WOCC members who want to register and pay the entry fee for the 2025 WOCC Back-To-School Special Chess Tournament in advance. (Strongly advised, to ensure on-time start.)

Annual Membership Dues (Optional)
$10

[Pay standard membership dues as an adult and become a member of the WOCC.] (Select if you have NOT paid dues this year, are NOT currently a voting member of the WOCC, and wish to become one.)

Reduced Membership Dues (Optional)
$5

[Pay annual membership dues for a junior (less than 18 years of age), senior (more than 50 years old), or West Orange resident to become members of the WOCC.] (Select if you have NOT paid dues this year, are currently NOT a voting member of the WOCC, and wish to become one.)

Tournament Registration Only
free

Register for the 2025 Back-To-School Tournament and pay the entry fee on-site. By selecting this option, you agree to arrive at the Toby Katz Community Center and pay the entry fee before 6:45 PM, August 26th. Failure to meet these conditions may result in your withdrawal from the tournament.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing