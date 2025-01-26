Hosted by

NOIR 365

About this event

2025 Women Crushing It Conference

2175 Marlton Tpke

Cherry Hill Township, NJ 08002, USA

VIP Admission
$75
VIP Ticket holders have access to: Networking Breakfast Access to all General Sessions VIP Seating Early Access Lunch VIP Gift Bag
General Admission
$50
General Admission Ticket holders have access to: Access to all General Sessions General Seating Lunch Gift Bag
Table Sponsor
$360
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
For a table of 8 General Admission Attendees, which includes: Access to all General Sessions General Seating Lunch Gift Bag
Quarter-Page Ad
$100
2.12 X 2.75 (Portrait) ad journal for our printed and digital ad journal.
Business Card Ad
$35
3.5 X 2 (Portrait) business card for our printed and digital ad journal
Full-Page Ad
$175
8 1/2 X 11 (Portrait) ad journal for our printed and digital ad journal.
Half-Page Ad
$125
4.25 X 5.5 (Landscape) ad journal for our printed and digital ad journal.
Hyperlink
$15
This is only available as an add-on for journal ad purchases above, and can not be purchased alone. To have your business link hyperlink to your desired digital destination within our digital ad journal.
Bronze Sponsor
$5,000
5 VIP Tickets 1/2 Page Ad in Event Book Marketing Table Logo on Step and Repeat Items in the Swag Bags 15-Minute Stage Time Brand Visibility on our Marketing strategies
Add a donation for NOIR 365

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!