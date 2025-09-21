Missouri City Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation

Missouri City Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation

2025 Women In Business EmpowerHer Brunch

1530 Texas Pkwy

Missouri City, TX 77489, USA

In Kind Donations
Free

Contribution of services, products, or swag bag items
Recognition on event materials and website

Modiste Vendor (Vendor Booth)
$75

All vendors must provide their own setup and breakdown, as well as contribute to the clean-up of your space. All products and services must be catered towards women in business.
You must bring your own decor. Conference ticket and brunch included.

Lady’s Admission (General Admission)
$25

Ticket & brunch for one

Duchess Table (Table of 6)
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

This ticket is only for seating in the VIP section 6 to table.

Table Sponsor (Centerpiece Branding)
$300

Sponsor the centerpiece for 1 table, with your business marketing includes 6 seats at the table.

Presenting Sponsor
$500

Premier visibility as the main event sponsor
Speaking opportunity at the conference
Logo placement on all event materials, website, and social media
Complimentary vendor table

Note: Your sponsorship directly funds the Crown Your Idea: Pitch for Success Micro-Grants, empowering women entrepreneurs to launch and grow their businesses.

Red Carpet Sponsor
$400

The brand featured on red carpet signage and photo backdrop
Social media spotlight before and after the event
Complimentary vendor table
VIP access for 1 representative

Full Page Ad
$100

Dimensions: 8.5" x 11"
Placement: Featured in the event program booklet distributed to all attendees.
Design: Submit a pre-designed ad or let us assist with layout (additional fees may apply).
Visibility: Maximize exposure with premium placement in the program.

Half Page Ad
$50

Dimensions: 8.5" x 5.5" (horizontal)
Placement: Included in the event program booklet.
Design: Submit your ad design or request assistance with layout (additional fees may apply).
Visibility: Ideal for smaller businesses seeking affordable exposure.

