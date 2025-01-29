National Association of Women in Construction Richmond, VA Chapter
2025 Women in Construction Week Events
Basic Home Electric Workshop with Premier Electric
Free
Tuesday, March 4th
3:30PM - 5:00PM
Join us for a hands-on workshop covering the basics of home electrical work! Whether you're a DIY enthusiast, a homeowner looking to gain confidence in minor repairs, or a professional eager to expand your knowledge, this session is for you.
🔌 What You’ll Learn:
✔️ Electrical safety basics
✔️ How to identify and troubleshoot common electrical issues
✔️ Changing outlets, switches, and light fixtures
✔️ Understanding your home’s electrical panel
This interactive workshop is a great way to build new skills, boost confidence, and empower women in the construction and home improvement space.
Location - Premier Electric
15 W. Hundred Rd., Chester, VA
NAWIC Board Meeting
Free
Tuesday, March 4th
6:00PM - 7:30PM
As we celebrate Women in Construction (WIC) Week, we invite you to join us for our board meeting. This is a great opportunity to see how our chapter operates and learn how you can get more involved in shaping the future of NAWIC.
Whether you’re a longtime member or new to NAWIC, we’d love to have you join us. Come be part of the conversation as we continue to grow, lead, and empower in the construction industry.
Location - Premier Electric
15 W. Hundred Rd., Chester, VA
*Open to MEMBERS ONLY*
Dinner will be provided.
Construction Law Lunch & Learn - Virtual
Free
Wednesday, March 5th
12:00PM - 1:00PM
Knowledge is power—especially in construction! Join us for a Construction Law Lunch & Learn where we’ll dive into key legal topics that impact our industry.
This is a must-attend event for anyone looking to navigate the legal side of construction with confidence. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to learn, ask questions, and network with fellow professionals.
Link will be provided to those that sign up in a separate email.
Job Site Tour - Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens
Free
Wednesday, March 5th
3:30PM - 5:00PM
WIC Week Hard Hat Tour – Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden
Join us for an exclusive behind-the-scenes construction tour of Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden with Hourigan Construction! This is a fantastic opportunity to see a major project in action and learn more about the work shaping this beautiful space.
PPE Required (Hard hat, safety vest, safety glasses and closed-toe shoes)
Don’t miss this chance to experience construction up close, ask questions, and network with fellow industry professionals during Women in Construction (WIC) Week!
Location - 1800 Lakeside Ave, Henrico, VA
Safety Lunch & Learn with MBP - Virtual
Free
Thursday, March 6th
Noon - 1:00PM
Join us for an insightful Lunch & Learn led by MBP Safety Director, Aaron Hunter! This session will focus on the unique safety challenges women face in the construction industry and provide valuable strategies to enhance workplace safety and awareness.
Link will be provided to those that sign up in a separate email.
Joint Networking Event with ABC
Free
Thursday, March 6th
4:30PM - 7:00PM
We’re teaming up with the Associated Builders and Contractors – Virginia Chapter for an exciting joint networking session! This is a fantastic opportunity to connect with industry professionals, expand your network, and build meaningful relationships within the construction community.
Come meet fellow construction leaders, exchange ideas, and strengthen our industry together. Whether you're looking to grow your business, explore new opportunities, or simply enjoy great conversation, this event is for you!
Location - Main Line Brewery
1603 Ownby Ln, Richmond, VA
Cash Bar will be available
NAWIC Day at Towers of Tomorrow (Science Museum)
Free
Saturday, March 8th
10:00AM - 2:00PM
Join us for our final WIC Week event at the Science Museum of Virginia as we explore the Towers of Tomorrow Exhibit—a fun, family-friendly experience showcasing incredible LEGO® skyscrapers from around the world!
Bring your family and friends to celebrate Women in Construction Week as we admire the art of engineering and architecture in a hands-on, interactive way. Let’s inspire the next generation of builders while wrapping up an amazing week of empowerment, education, and connection!
Location - Science Museum of Virginia
