2025 Women of Distinction Gala

Single (1) ticket for the Dinner (up to 8 per table)
Reserved table of eight (8) at the Dinner
Well Wisher Ads or Business Ads Include: * Ads will be run throughout the evening during the media presentation * Included in event booklet * Camera-ready ads or your logo should be emailed to [email protected] or be delivered to the YWCA - 304 East Third Street Alton IL 62002 by March 1st, 2025
Platinum sponsorship includes: * Reserved Table of eight (8) at the Dinner * Full-screen full color as run throughout the evening during media presentation * Special Recognition and acknowledgment for the podium as well as WBGZ * Name/Logo on all WOD advertising, publicity, and press releases * Recognition on YWCA advertising, publicity, and press releases for one year * Listing in program and full-page program ad * Included in event booklet * Camera-ready ads or your logo should be emailed to [email protected] or be delivered to the YWCA - 304 East Third Street Alton IL 62002 by March 1st, 2025
Gold Sponsorship includes: * Reserved table of eight (8) at the Dinner * Half-screen full-color ad run throughout the evening during the media presentation * Special Recognition and acknowledgment from the podium * Name/Logo on WOD advertising and press releases * Included in event booklet * Camera-ready ads or your logo should be emailed to [email protected] or be delivered to the YWCA - 304 East Third Street Alton IL 62002 by March 1st, 2025
Silver Sponsorship Includes: * Four (4) reservations at Dinner * Quarter-screen full-color as run throughout the evening during the media presentation * Included in event booklet * Camera-ready ads or your logo should be emailed to [email protected] or be delivered to the YWCA - 304 East Third Street Alton IL 62002 by March 1st, 2025
Bronze Sponsorship includes: * Three (3) reservations at Dinner * Quarter-screen full-color ad run throughout the evening during the media presentation * Included in event booklet * Camera-ready ads or your logo should be emailed to [email protected] or be delivered to the YWCA - 304 East Third Street Alton IL 62002 by March 1st, 2025
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing