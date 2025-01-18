2025 Women Wellness Symposium

General Admission – Women’s Wellness Symposium
Early Bird Special: $50
Available through Aug 22, 2025
Regular Admission: $75
Available Aug 22 – Sept 10th, 2025
Your general admission ticket includes:
Full Symposium Programming
Catered Luncheon
Entry to the Health & Wellness Vendor Fair
Don’t miss this opportunity to invest in your health, connect with inspiring women, and enjoy a day dedicated to self-care and empowerment.
Tickets are limited. Early registration is encouraged.
Reserved Table of 8 – $400
Enjoy the Women’s Wellness Symposium with your group and reserve a full table for eight guests.
Includes:
Priority seating for 8 guests
Access to the Morning Wellness Walk
Full Symposium programming
Catered Luncheon for all table guests
Access to the Health & Wellness Vendor Fair
Group recognition in the event program (if purchased by August 15)
Perfect for organizations, friend groups, or community groups looking to attend together and support women’s wellness.
Reserve your table early—limited availability.
Local Vendor Registration – $250
Showcase your business or organization at the Sisters Elevating Sisters Women’s Wellness Symposium and connect directly with over 100 attendees focused on health, wellness, and self-care.
Vendor Package Includes:
One 6-foot table with two chairs
Two general admission tickets (includes access to the Morning Walk, Symposium, and Catered Luncheon)
Business/organization name listed in the event program
Opportunity to sell products or share services with attendees
This is a great opportunity for small businesses, nonprofits, and wellness-focused entrepreneurs to expand their reach and make meaningful connections.
Vendor spaces are limited. Register early to secure your spot.
Corporate Sponsorship – $2,500
Support the Sisters Elevating Sisters Women’s Wellness Symposium as a Corporate Sponsor and help us create a day of education, empowerment, and access to life-saving health services for women in our community.
Sponsorship Includes:
Logo placement on all event flyers and main event banner
Podium recognition during the symposium
One 10x10 Exhibitor Space at the event
Featured ad in social media promotions and outreach to our member network
Your support will directly contribute to the success of this event by helping us provide free HIV/STD testing, mammogram screenings, wellness resources, and a catered luncheon for our attendees.
Corporate Sponsorship – $4,500
Support the Sisters Elevating Sisters Women’s Wellness Symposium as a Corporate Sponsor and help us create a day of education, empowerment, and access to life-saving health services for women in our community.
Sponsorship Includes:
Logo placement on all event flyers and main event banner and full-page Ad
15 mins at the podium to promote the event and business.
One 10x20 Exhibitor Space at the event
Featured ad in social media promotions and outreach to our member network, email attendee list
Your support will directly contribute to the success of this event by helping us provide free HIV/STD testing, mammogram screenings, wellness resources, and a catered luncheon for our attendees.
