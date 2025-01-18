2025 Women Wellness Symposium

801 Pine St

Chattanooga, TN 37402, USA

General admission
$75

General Admission – Women’s Wellness Symposium
Early Bird Special: $50
Available through Aug 22, 2025

Regular Admission: $75
Available Aug 22 – Sept 10th, 2025

Your general admission ticket includes:

Full Symposium Programming

Catered Luncheon

Entry to the Health & Wellness Vendor Fair

Don’t miss this opportunity to invest in your health, connect with inspiring women, and enjoy a day dedicated to self-care and empowerment.

Tickets are limited. Early registration is encouraged.

Event Table for Groups/Churches
$400

Reserved Table of 8 – $400
Enjoy the Women’s Wellness Symposium with your group and reserve a full table for eight guests.

Includes:

Priority seating for 8 guests

Access to the Morning Wellness Walk

Full Symposium programming

Catered Luncheon for all table guests

Access to the Health & Wellness Vendor Fair

Group recognition in the event program (if purchased by August 15)

Perfect for organizations, friend groups, or community groups looking to attend together and support women’s wellness.

Reserve your table early—limited availability.

Local Vendor Ticket
$250

Local Vendor Registration – $250
Showcase your business or organization at the Sisters Elevating Sisters Women’s Wellness Symposium and connect directly with over 100 attendees focused on health, wellness, and self-care.

Vendor Package Includes:

One 6-foot table with two chairs

Two general admission tickets (includes access to the Morning Walk, Symposium, and Catered Luncheon)

Business/organization name listed in the event program

Opportunity to sell products or share services with attendees

This is a great opportunity for small businesses, nonprofits, and wellness-focused entrepreneurs to expand their reach and make meaningful connections.

Vendor spaces are limited. Register early to secure your spot.

Corporate Sponsorship
$2,500

Corporate Sponsorship – $2,500
Support the Sisters Elevating Sisters Women’s Wellness Symposium as a Corporate Sponsor and help us create a day of education, empowerment, and access to life-saving health services for women in our community.

Sponsorship Includes:

Logo placement on all event flyers and main event banner

Podium recognition during the symposium

One 10x10 Exhibitor Space at the event

Featured ad in social media promotions and outreach to our member network

Your support will directly contribute to the success of this event by helping us provide free HIV/STD testing, mammogram screenings, wellness resources, and a catered luncheon for our attendees.

Title Sponsor
$4,500

Corporate Sponsorship – $4,500
Support the Sisters Elevating Sisters Women’s Wellness Symposium as a Corporate Sponsor and help us create a day of education, empowerment, and access to life-saving health services for women in our community.

Sponsorship Includes:

Logo placement on all event flyers and main event banner and full-page Ad

15 mins at the podium to promote the event and business.

One 10x20 Exhibitor Space at the event

Featured ad in social media promotions and outreach to our member network, email attendee list

Your support will directly contribute to the success of this event by helping us provide free HIV/STD testing, mammogram screenings, wellness resources, and a catered luncheon for our attendees.

