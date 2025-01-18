2025 Women Wellness Symposium

Corporate Sponsorship – $4,500

Support the Sisters Elevating Sisters Women’s Wellness Symposium as a Corporate Sponsor and help us create a day of education, empowerment, and access to life-saving health services for women in our community.



Sponsorship Includes:



Logo placement on all event flyers and main event banner and full-page Ad



15 mins at the podium to promote the event and business.



One 10x20 Exhibitor Space at the event



Featured ad in social media promotions and outreach to our member network, email attendee list



Your support will directly contribute to the success of this event by helping us provide free HIV/STD testing, mammogram screenings, wellness resources, and a catered luncheon for our attendees.