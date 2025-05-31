2025 Women's Council of REALTORS North & South Lake Networks Installation & Casino Night Sponsorship

Headline Logo on all event materials & Venue Screens
Reserved Dining Table
8 complimentary tickets
Speaking opportunity
Logo on emails, website, signage & social media
DJ & emcee mentions
Logo on Admission Media [digital and printed]
Logo on signage at food stations
Recognition on event screens and in brochure
2 admission tickets
DJ & emcee mentions
Logo on Facebook, Social Media, Website, & Brochures
Logo on signage at bar station
Recognition on event screens and in brochure
2 admission tickets
DJ & emcee mentions
Logo on Facebook, Social Media, Website, & Brochures
Let the fun begin!
Logo on one of the 13 Gaming Tables
Recognition on event screens
Logo on event Brochure
Logo on event signage
1 admission ticket
DJ and Emcee mention
Say Cheese!
Logo on all photo booth signage and Digital photo strips (if applicable)
Recognition on event screens
Recognition on event brochure
Social media shout out
DJ & Emcee mention
Logo on event signage
Logo Featured on signage near venue entrance & Welcome area
Recognition on event screens
Logo on event's brochure
Social Media mention
DJ & Emcee mention
Logo Featured next to DJ booth Signage
Recognition on event screens
Logo on Event' Brochure
DJ acknowledgement during event
Social media shout out
Logo on event signage
Logo displayed neath themed decor and centerpiece areas
Recognition on Event Screens
Social media shout out
Logo & recognition on event's brochure
Business Card ad on Event Program
Includes
Admission to Installation and to Casino Night Events
Event Parking
Casino "Fun" Money
Heavy Horderves,
Music & Dancing
Chance to win Prizes
Opportunity to participate on Silent Auction
