2025 Women's Council of REALTORS North & South Lake Networks Installation & Casino Night Sponsorship

100 Falling Acorn Ave

Groveland, FL 34736, USA

Ice Palace VIP
$2,200

Headline Logo on all event materials & Venue Screens
Reserved Dining Table
8 complimentary tickets
Speaking opportunity
Logo on emails, website, signage & social media
DJ & emcee mentions

Logo on Admission Media [digital and printed]

Frosted Feast Sponsor
$1,000

Logo on signage at food stations
Recognition on event screens and in brochure
2 admission tickets
DJ & emcee mentions
Logo on Facebook, Social Media, Website, & Brochures

Snowfall Spirits Sponsor
$1,000

Logo on signage at bar station
Recognition on event screens and in brochure
2 admission tickets
DJ & emcee mentions
Logo on Facebook, Social Media, Website, & Brochures

Crystal Table Sponsor
$600

Let the fun begin!
Logo on one of the 13 Gaming Tables
Recognition on event screens
Logo on event Brochure
Logo on event signage
1 admission ticket
DJ and Emcee mention

Glacial Memories
$500

Say Cheese!
Logo on all photo booth signage and Digital photo strips (if applicable)
Recognition on event screens
Recognition on event brochure
Social media shout out
DJ & Emcee mention
Logo on event signage

Winter Lodge Venue Sponsor
$400

Logo Featured on signage near venue entrance & Welcome area
Recognition on event screens
Logo on event's brochure
Social Media mention
DJ & Emcee mention

DJ Snowstorm
$400

Logo Featured next to DJ booth Signage
Recognition on event screens
Logo on Event' Brochure
DJ acknowledgement during event
Social media shout out
Logo on event signage

Evergreen Elegance
$250

Logo displayed neath themed decor and centerpiece areas
Recognition on Event Screens
Social media shout out
Logo & recognition on event's brochure

Snowflake
$100

Business Card ad on Event Program

Regular Event Admission Ticket
$75

Includes

Admission to Installation and to Casino Night Events

Event Parking

Casino "Fun" Money

Heavy Horderves,

Music & Dancing

Chance to win Prizes

Opportunity to participate on Silent Auction

