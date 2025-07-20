2025 Women’s Friendship Month - Happiness Exchange

Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304
Join us for an unforgettable celebration of Women's Friendship Month! Your all-access pass grants you entry to two uplifting general sessions, two engaging workshops, a delicious breakfast and lunch, a special gift bag, a dazzling fashion show, and endless opportunities to connect and share in the spirit of sisterhood and friendship.
*Please note tickets are non-refundable
Short on time? A treat awaits at 4 p.m.! See Models for Mission on the runway for a fantastic cause. An engaging fashion show, with a potential suprise guest model (possibly you!), is in store!
Tickets are available to vendors who have submitted their online application
https://form.jotform.com/youthforglobalhealth/womens-friendship-vendor-registrati
Tickets are available to authors who have submitted their online application
https://form.jotform.com/youthforglobalhealth/womensfriendshipauthor-registration
Let's empower and inspire women together! Your organization can take a step further by underwriting a table for seven women to attend our Women's Friendship Month celebration.
registration for the individual workshop. Select individual workshops here https://form.jotform.com/youthforglobalhealth/womens-friendship-single-workshop-s
Select Breakfast or Lunch
https://form.jotform.com/youthforglobalhealth/womens-friendship-single-workshop-s
$
